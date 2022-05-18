This day in ONE Championship history: ONE Unstoppable Dreams took place

On this day four years ago (May 18, 2018), ONE Unstoppable Dreams took place. The fight card had MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing on it and was loaded with knockout and submission action.

ONE Unstoppable Dreams was aptly headlined by 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee looking to defend her atomweight title against Japanese MMA trailblazer Mei Yamaguchi. This was the second time the fighters had met each other, the first being for the inaugural title in 2016.

In this bout, Lee was able to defeat Yamaguchi via a decision after five rounds. After this victory, 'Unstoppable' would try to win a second title and go up in weight class to challenge ONE women's strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship @v_vmei #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship On This Day: Angela Lee returned from a devastating car accident and faced Mei Yamaguchi in a rematch for the ages! @angelaleemma On This Day: Angela Lee returned from a devastating car accident and faced Mei Yamaguchi in a rematch for the ages! @angelaleemma @v_vmei #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/jLdTvYfaP8

The co-main event was for the inaugural ONE Muay Thai flyweight championship. Sam-A Gaiyanghadao defeated Sergio Wielzen with a TKO in the fourth round.

Sam-A would eventually lose his title to Prajanchai PK.Saenchai. Prajanchai will be looking to defend his title this Friday at ONE 157.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #ONEChampionship ⏮ REWIND ⏮ Sam-A and Sergio Wielzen went to war for the inaugural ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship! #WeAreONE ⏮ REWIND ⏮ Sam-A and Sergio Wielzen went to war for the inaugural ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/JlK1DcSYnn

The ONE featherweight world championship was also on the line at ONE Unstoppable Dreams. Australia's Martin Nguyen successfully defended his title against future champion Christian Lee. The fight was a close split-decision.

Since then, ONE has gone from strength to strength and fighters are loving every bit of it. Angela Lee recently shared on Instagram:

"I love my job. Best job in the world. It can give you the highest of highs and lowest of lows."

ONE Unstoppable Dreams had many finishes

Several titles were on the line at ONE Unstoppable Dreams, but there was loads of other action as well.

Japanese MMA veteran Shinya Aoki earned a first-round submission win against Rasul Yakhyaev. Aoki will be competing in a submission grappling match at ONE 157 against Kade Ruotolo.

The Japanese is looking to rebound from his ONE X loss to 'Sexyama' Yoshihiro Akiyama. Ruotolo is a young grappling phenom who will be looking to leave a lasting impression in his ONE debut.

At ONE Unstoppable Dreams, Singapore's Amir Khan improved his record after earning a TKO victory over Korea's Sung Jong Lee. Chao Xie earned a first-round KO when he beat Meas Meu. Furthermore, Bin Xie registered a TKO win against Huang Shi Hao.

Italy's Joseph Lasiri lost a Muay Thai fight via a cut against Singtongnoi Por.Telakun. Lasiri has since rebounded and will fight for a title against Prajanchai PK.Saenchai at ONE 157.

Former ONE titleholder Eduard Folayang also earned a victory against Kharun Atlangeriev. 'Landslide' most recently fought and won against Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr at ONE X.

After their fight, Folayang shared on Instagram:

"Nothing but respect at the end of the battle."

ONE Unstoppable Dreams was full of martial arts action. Here's hoping that ONE 157 on May 20 delivers in the same fashion.

