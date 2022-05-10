On this day in ONE Championship history, ONE: Warriors of Light took place on May 10, 2019. It was an action-packed fight card that featured bouts in MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai.

The headlining fight saw Thai-born champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defend his title against Japanese striker Hiroaki Suzuki. In the bout, Nong-O successfully retained his ONE Muay Thai bantamweight belt with a five-round decision.

Afterwards, Nong-O continued as a feared champion, defending his title over his next four fights. His next fight will be against British striker Liam Harrison sometime in 2022.

After his loss, meanwhile, Suzuki went on to suffer one more setback in ONE before switching to MMA and competing in RIZIN. He has a 2-1 record in MMA so far.

Also, the Inaugural ONE Kickboxing flyweight championship was introduced at ONE: Warriors of Light. Thai fighter Petchdam Petchyindee Academy defeated Elias Mahmoudi, of Algeria, via decision.

ONE: Warriors of Light - Non-title Bouts

This ONE Championship event also hosted several exciting non-title bouts as well. Japanese MMA fighter Shoko Sato earned an impressive second-round TKO victory over Australia's Mark Abelardo.

Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon, meanwhile, used punches and leg kicks to get a TKO win against Sok Thy of Cambodia. Later in 2019, in Rodtang's next bout, he captured the ONE Muay Thai flyweight title by defeating Jonathan Haggerty.

Elsewhere on the card, Thailand's Pongsiri Mitsatit made quick work of Filipino Robin Catalan. Pongsiri ended the fight in the first round with a knee to the body. Pieter Buist also collected a triumph against Kota Shimoishi at the event. He did so with via TKO after a vicious knee.

In addition, Zhang Chenglong defeated Panicos Yusuf via decision in their fight. Next, Chenglong competed for the kickboxing bantamweight world championship. He failed in his quest for gold, losing to Alaverdi Ramazanov.

Muay Thai fighter Savvas Michael, meanwhile, out-pointed Singtongnoi Por.Telakun. Michael will now be competing in the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix at ONE 157 on May 20.

Another upcoming Grand Prix competitor was also in action at ONE: Warriors of Light. Superlek Kiatmuu9 defeated Rui Botelho via decision. Superlek will now face Taiki Naito in the opening round of the Muay Thai tournament this month.

Finally, Janet Todd earned a TKO victory over Wang Chin Long on this May 10, 2019 fight card. Todd later captured the women's atomweight kickboxing world championship against Stamp Fairtex. Todd remains a champion to this day.

Loads of exciting fights happened at ONE: Warriors of Light, a lot of which included major title implications for the future. Superlek, Michael, and Rodtang will all return at ONE 157 on May 20.

