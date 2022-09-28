“We're not points fighters” - Angela Lee explains why she always goes for the finish in her fights

ONE women's atomweight queen Angela Lee, is what we'd like to call a finishing machine. Out of her 11 wins, she's finished 8 via submission and 1 via knockout.

In the atomweight division, only Mei Yamaguchi has been able to survive her onslaught to reach the judges’ scorecards but couldn’t stop the ‘Unstoppable’ one. The Singaporean-American phenom always goes for the finish regardless of whether she's losing or winning.

Ahead of her upcoming second venture to win a second world title at ONE on Prime Video 2, Angela Lee sat down with ONE Championship for an interview. One of the interesting bits was when 'Unstoppable' spoke about why she always goes for the finish in every fight.

The ONE atomweight world champion said:

"I think it's just the whole mindset. Growing up, being trained in martial arts for self-defense purposes first. We're not point fighters, we go in there to get the job done. I've gone the distance, I have gone to the deep waters. We're preparing if it does go the distance. But yeah, the game plan is definitely still the same as always, which is to finish the fight as soon as possible."

Having your entire family as part of your MMA team surely has its benefits. Angela Lee has her father, husband and siblings Christian and Victoria as vital parts of her fight camp. Growing up fighting with a martial arts family like this, philosophies and mindsets are instilled early. This explains why Lee's thirst to finish the fight is always apparent.

Angela Lee headlines ONE on Prime Video 2 against Xiong Jing Nan

ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30 will be headlined by three world championship fights in three different martial arts. This kind of world title triple-header has never been done in any martial arts event of this magnitude before. It's history in the making.

The first world championship fight will be between two modern-day jiu-jitsu masters in Mikey Musumeci and Cleber Sousa. The two multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champions will lock horns for the first-ever ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship.

The co-main event will have ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn defending his throne against Dutch-Turkish kickboxer Tayfun Ozcan after the original world title challenger, ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion Chingiz Allazov, pulled out due to injury. While the players of this dance changed, it’s still going to be explosive from start to finish.

On top of all this, it will be perhaps the greatest rubber match in ONE Championship history. The third fight between ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee and ONE strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan will be Lee's second attempt to become a two-division world champion.

The two are currently 1-1 in their rivalry and a third bout will surely make headlines.

