Relive 18-year-old Angela Lee’s pro mixed martial arts debut in ONE Championship

In 2016, at the age of 19, Angela Lee made history by becoming the youngest-ever MMA world champion. She did so by outlasting Mei Yamaguchi in one of the greatest fights in women's MMA. This monumental win made Lee one of the greatest teenage MMA fighters in history and ONE atomweight champion.

Just a year before the fight, 'Unstoppable' had made her pro debut in ONE Championship at the young age of 18. That's right, Lee fought her first professional fight in the largest martial arts organization in the world while she was barely a legal adult.

The fight, which took place at ONE: Warrior's Quest, had Angela Lee facing Egypt's Aya Saber. The one-round affair was a definitive debut win for Lee. After a brief but wild exchange on the feet, Lee locked in a tight headlock and immediately transitioned into a solid judo throw.

Once the fight hit the ground, it was vintage 'Unstoppable' pressure. Lee relentlessly attacked with aggressive transitions and ground-and-pound, keeping Saber on the defensive the whole time. The unbelievable pace Lee put on her Egyptian foe eventually paved the way for a slick armbar finish.

Angela Lee will face rival Xiong Jing Nan for a third time at ONE on Prime Video II

Get ready as the greatest trilogy in ONE championship history is about to have its definitive conclusion. A rubber match is now set between ONE atomweight queen Angela Lee and ONE strawweight world champ Xiong Jing Nan. The two most dominant world champions in ONE Championship history are set to settle the score at ONE on Prime Video II on September 30.

Angela Lee is fresh off an incredible comeback win at ONE X. 'Unstoppable' lived up to her moniker by surviving a hellacious body shot courtesy of rising star Stamp Fairtex. Lee then made a comeback for the ages by winning the bout via submission in the second round. It was Lee's first bout since going on a 2-year hiatus to focus on pregnancy and motherhood.

'The Panda' Xiong Jing Nan is currently undefeated in the women’s strawweight division. Her only loss in ONE Championship was dealt by Lee via a fifth-round submission in 2019. She has since gone on to win her next three bouts, with her most recent win being a five-round decimation of submission master Ayaka Miura back in January.

The two champions are currently 1-1 in a rivalry that has produced two of the most incredible fights in ONE history. A third bout between the two was inevitable.

