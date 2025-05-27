ONE world champion Superbon leading by example at his home base in Bangkok: “I want to make everyone good”

Superbon wants to help make everyone who trains at his gym a better fighter.

When the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion isn't busy stacking bodies inside the Circle, he stays busy at his Superbon Training Center in Thailand, guiding he next generation of Muay Thai and kickboxing superstars.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Superbon offered some insight into his role at the gym and how he aims to help his students achieve their dreams.

"I want to make everyone good and get better. Like all the fighters, they're gonna get better because of the program that we set up, and then the technique, and then the experience that I have.

"I'm gonna look up and teach, like, tell him when I don't have a fight, I don't have training, I'll be here teaching them, and then look after the customers, like everyone that's new at my gym."

Superbon comments on Johan Ghazali

One fighter whom Superbon has taken a vested interest in as of late is 18-year-old phenom Johan Ghazali.

'Jojo' stormed onto the scene in 2023 and quickly caught the attention of ONE fans after he scored five straight victories, four of them via knockout. However, Ghazali has seen some struggles as of late, dropping two of his last three in the ring.

Determined to climb back into the win column at ONE Fight Night 32 on Friday, June 6, Ghazali has been working with Superbon to enhance his technique.

"Honestly, training with Superbon, he fixed everything," Ghazali told Goated Combat. "And you know, before this, I would train with people and they would fix my technique and stuff like that, and I would never listen."

Will working with Superbon prove to be the boost Johan Ghazali needed? Fortunately, we won't have to wait long to find out.

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.

