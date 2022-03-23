Watch: Andre Galvao has a message for Reinier de Ridder ahead of ONE X

At ONE X, Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Andre Galvao is set to face ONE double champ Reinier 'The Dutch Knight' de Ridder in a submission grappling match. The fight came on the heels of a last-minute callout by de Ridder after beating ONE welterweight champion Kiamrian Abbasov just over a month ago.

Right after his dismantling of Abbasov, the confident double champ called out Galvao to lock horns with him in his own game, submission grappling. This is quite audacious, even for a brash and confident grappling specialist like de Ridder. ONE Championship made the fight official shortly after.

In a video released by ONE Championship on Twitter, Galvao sent a message to his Dutch foe ahead of ONE X:

"You called me out, and here I am, man. Just arrived here in Singapore, got my first training session, ready for you, man. You told everyone you're gonna choke me out, but no, no way. I'm gonna tap you out, man. That's the only way to win! Let's do it!"

Andre Galvao will make his promotional debut at ONE X

On March 26, the legendary Andre Galvao will enter the ONE circle and showcase his grappling wizardry in front of ONE Championship fans for the first time. Galvao is a fourth-degree blackbelt, 5-time IBJJF world champion and a 6-time ADCC world champion. He won the ADCC's coveted Superfight for several years in a row.

To say that Galvao is one of the best jiu-jitsu masters ever is a massive understatement. The ATOS head sensei's frenetic passing game and powerful takedowns show how competitive jiu-jitsu can be frightening and exciting to watch at the same time.

Additionally, the 39-year-old grappler has a 5-2 record in MMA (3 submissions, 1 knockout). Galvao's run in promotions like DREAM and Strikeforce showcased his scary ground-and-pound and promising stand-up game. Here's to hoping that ONE X will be a launchpad for a future MMA stint for the jiu-jitsu icon.

