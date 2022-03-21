“I hope she wins so I can fight her” – Angela Lee picks between Denice Zamboanga and Ham Seo Hee at ONE X to set up future showdown

Before Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex make the walk for their atomweight championship showdown, Denice Zamboanga will face Seo Hee Ham. The champion, 'Unstoppable' Lee, will have a close eye on this match.

On March 26, Filipina Denice Zamboanga will look to avenge a split decision loss to Korean MMA Champion 'Hamderlei Silva' Ham Seo Hee. The winner of this fight will likely be next in line to fight for the atomweight crown.

Angela Lee discussed their fight on a ONE Championship media call earlier this week. She told reporters:

"I'm glad they're running that fight back again. It should be interesting. I don't know, it's hard to say what the outcome of a fight will be because there's so many things that you can't prepare for so you know, we'll have to see who shows up on that day."

Ham Seo Hee versus Zamboanga at ONE X is expected to be a close fight. Their initial match in 2021 was a very tight contest, with dissenting opinions and judges. Angela Lee says she would love to fight either if she emerges victorious over Stamp.

"Honestly, I can't wait to fight Denice. I hope she wins so I can fight her but I'd love to fight Seo Hee Ham as well. So either way works out for me."

Angela Lee talks fighting after pregnancy

ONE Championship atomweight queen Angela Lee recently had a child. Her ONE X bout against top contender Stamp Fairtex will be her first fight back since giving birth.

During the media call, Lee discussed getting her body back into fighting shape. She told reporters:

"I'm really impressed with the woman's body. It's just incredible... I didn't know what to expect when I was pregnant... It was definitely something I was nervous about, how I could bounce back. And then the first six months, like, I was very unsure of myself... I just felt like not in my own body."

Despite early issues in training, she showed championship level heart and kept pushing. Today, she is in peak physical condition and ready for her title defense. However, it took patience, she said:

"Just giving myself like patience... So that I was able to, you know, make a proper recovery. And now here we are, in fight shape, just days away from fighting. So it's been a crazy journey."

Lee will look to defend her title at ONE X on March 26 against Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex. Tune in to watch the action and drama unfold.

Edited by Harvey Leonard