"When he talks about martial arts, he doesn't know anything" - Chatri Sityodtong talks Dana White ahead of ONE X

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong did not mince words when discussing UFC president Dana White. Chatri says that he greatly respects Dana as a businessman but not as a martial artist. Ahead of ONE's 10-year anniversary event on March 26, Sityodtong sat down for an interview with SCMP MMA.

Dana White had previously said in an interview that the Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon mixed-rules contest did not make much sense. Chatri Sityodtong responded, saying:

"I have a lot of respect for Dana [White] as a businessman. He's a businessman and he's a fan. He's not a martial artist. So when he talks about martial arts, he doesn't know anything. He literally doesn't know anything... Dana can have his opinion., and he's a very successful businessman, but I have zero respect for him as a martial artist."

Sityodtong was asked in this same interview about a potential UFC vs. ONE event. He simply responded:

"Send me location."

Watch Chatri Sityodtong's interview with SCMP MMA below:

Chatri Sityodtong says ONE's storylines are better than UFC's

The ONE CEO weighed in on the differences between the UFC and his organization, saying ONE Championship's model is more conducive to better storytelling with more inspiring figures.

In an interview with Sportskeeda's Andrew Whitelaw, Chatri Sityodtong explained:

“That’s why I do like this kind of hybrid rules that we have. It makes for many intriguing storylines that we’ve been doing that no other global combat organization can do. Obviously the UFC is our biggest competitor. They are the world’s MMA organization. We’re the world’s largest martial arts organization. But I think we have far more interesting storylines, if you look going forward, what we can do with our platform and our athletes.”

As an example, Sityodtong said to look at this weekend's headliner at ONE X with Stamp Fairtex:

“You know, I think that’s what makes ONE such a unique and differentiated product and fan experience, it’s that we do have world champions across all the different major martial arts... like a Stamp Fairtex, who’s trying to become the only person in the history of martial arts to be a three-sport world champion. At the same time, how do you get the greatest of all time from two different sports, in the prime of their lives, to compete against each other under different rulesets.”

Sityodtong, like millions of fans, will be celebrating 10 years of ONE Championship on March 26 with ONE X.

Edited by Aziel Karthak