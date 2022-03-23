“Either outcome is interesting for me” – Demetrious Johnson open to rematches with Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu

Demetrious Johnson, as the No.1 contender in the ONE Championship's flyweight division, technically has the right to challenge for the title once again and he isn’t bothered who he faces to get the gold.

However, there is a self-imposed caveat that he sees.

'Mighty Mouse' said that while his status grants him another shot at the ONE flyweight world title, he also wants to make sure that he’s done enough to warrant another go at the championship.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Demetrious Johnson said whoever wins between ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X is an intriguing opponent for a rematch:

“I think either outcome is interesting for me, to be honest with you, you know. I beat Yuya Wakamatsu, I lost to Adriano Moraes, but I think either outcome will be interesting."

Furthermore, 'Mighty Mouse' has a philosophical outlook on his victories and defeats:

“It's a matter of I've made my way back to that opportunity, mission to say. For me, I've lost to Brad Pickett, Dominick Cruz, Henry Cejudo, Adriano Moraes. Losses are losses and wins are wins.”

Moraes, who knocked Johnson out at ONE on TNT I in 2021, will defend his title against Wakamatsu at ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary show on March 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Demetrious Johnson (30-4-1), meanwhile, will take on ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special-rules fight on the same card.

Demetrious Johnson sees an interesting clash of styles between Yuya Wakamatsu and Adriano Moraes

As someone with nearly 15 years of professional fighting experience, Demetrious Johnson has probably seen it all.

He’s also familiar with the styles of Moraes and Wakamatsu as he’s already faced them during his tenure with ONE Championship.

The 35-year-old MMA legend opines that while the Brazilian is a better wrestler, Wakamatsu is more accomplished on the feet.

'Mighty Mouse' also feels that Moraes and Wakamatsu aren’t the type to cut the distance and bang and are instead patient in their offense and will only explode once the need arises:

“Adriano, he has a very unique style guide about how he fights. It's sort of like Yuya Wakamatsu, they're both very, they like to test the distance... They've never been the type of athletes who are like, I'm coming for you... Yuya is more of a poker, and he kind of uses his speed and you know, those one-twos, so those guys are more of counter-fighters based on what I see.”

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by Aziel Karthak