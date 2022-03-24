“I texted her” – Denice Zamboanga reveals the shocking message she sent to ONE X rival Ham Seo Hee

Denice Zamboanga and Ham Seo Hee have been feuding since their fight ended in controversy late last year. The fight ended in a split decision win for the South Korean veteran, but many fans and experts believe Zamboanga had done enough to win on the scorecards.

The result, of course, was a bitter pill to swallow for the Filipino. Nearly half of the viewing public saw Zamboanga as the clear winner due to her being the aggressor and the more offensive fighter, compared to Ham who was content with countering.

Ham’s split decision win had such a controversial impact that one may be forgiven if he or she thought Zamboanga had beef with her opponent.

Zamboanga, however, dispelled any malicious notion and maintained that she doesn’t hate Ham. In fact, she spoke with the former Rizin and ROAD FC champion days after their fight.

In a virtual press conference, Zamboanga said she texted Ham when she found out about her opponent’s injury in training.

The Menace said:

“I actually talked to Seo Hee after the Grand Prix when I found out that she got injured and I texted her that ‘I hope you’re okay. Hoping for a quick recovery, and see you soon,'" said Denice Zamboanga.

"When it comes to anger, I’m not angry at her. It’s about business and respect and it’s not her fault why the result came out like that. It was the judges and the committee that decided on the outcome. Whoever I get to face, no matter how much we talk trash to each other, I’ll never be angry at them.”

Zamboanga and Ham are set to face off against each other at ONE X, ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary show, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26.

Denice Zamboanga and Ham in an all too important rematch

While their match at ONE X serves as the end-all and be-all of their controversial first meeting, the winner will likely be next in line to challenge for the atomweight throne.

Zamboanga is the no. 2 contender in the division, while Ham sits a spot below her at no. 3. The loser of the rematch is sure to suffer a sudden drop in the atomweight rankings.

Denice Zamboanga said that while she doesn’t harbor any ill will against Ham, the controversial split decision loss still haunts her and she uses that as motivation for her rematch.

