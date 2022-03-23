"There are lots of things Angela can trouble Stamp with" – Fellow atomweight Jihin Radzuan reveals why the odds are in Angela Lee's favor at ONE X

Jihin ‘Shadow Cat’ Radzuan predicts that Angela Lee will successfully defend her golden strap against Stamp Fairtex in the main event of ONE X this Saturday, March 26.

The 23-year-old Malaysian fighter understands that Stamp’s impressive run over the past 12 months has made her a favorite to win this contest, but she doesn't see how the top-ranked contender can match Lee’s expertise in MMA.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the young star had this to say about Saturday’s main event showdown:

“There are lots of things Angela can trouble Stamp with, and the champion, of course, knows that striking is the biggest factor which can give the win to Stamp. If I have to make a pick and say something, I think it’s going to be #andstill (Angela Lee successfully defending her atomweight gold).”

Jihin backed up her call by adding that Lee’s experience preparing for world championship fights is one of the main reasons she is leaning towards the longtime division queen.

“From what I’ve watched on Stamp’s posts online, her training doesn’t seem to be too specific. Her grappling is decent, yeah, and her striking is obviously something Angela has to watch out for,” she told Sportskeeda.

“It could end up in a lot of different ways, of course. But I think Angela will take the win because she seems to have a very detailed and specific game plan, better training methods, and a more experienced coach by her side. So, things are looking good. Besides, her dad is good at drafting plans.”

Jihin won’t completely rule out a Stamp win

Despite fancying a dominant win for Lee, Jihin expects the Thai contender to put on a strong showing in her first shot at an MMA world title.

It won’t be an easy task, but if Stamp can nullify Lee’s grappling game and hit her with a couple of stinging shots, it could ultimately give her a third world title in a different martial arts discipline.

“I think if Stamp can try and control the fight with her striking, it could trouble Angela. Stamp has been fighting regularly, actively, too. So, I think in terms of experience over the past one or two years, she has momentum on her side.”

