“I couldn’t get anything done” - Demetrious Johnson worries three minutes a round not enough against Rodtang

At ONE X, the MMA great Demetrious Johnson will meet Muay Thai legend Rodtang in a special rules bout. On March 26, this superfight will feature two rounds of Muay Thai and two rounds of MMA, with each round duration being three minutes.

In an interview with One X, 'Mighty Mouse' admitted he is worried that three minutes per round may not be quite enough time for him to work. He said:

“Three minutes is nothing. I was sparring the other day and three minutes went by and I was like, ‘That was three minutes?’ And the other guy goes, ‘Yeah, it’s too quick.’ I said, ‘Yeah, I couldn’t get anything done!’

For this upcoming bout, Johnson voiced concern that he may not have enough time to work against Muay Thai star Rodtang. Johnson's wrestling and ground game needs time to be effective. He has had previous submission victories in merely the last seconds of five-minute rounds.

“[The MMA rounds] allow me to start doing more things, but only for three minutes, and within those, the fight still starts on the feet. So let’s say I get the fight down with two minutes left. I have to start going over submissions, beat him up, try to ground and pound him. Then we go back to Muay Thai. It’s an extremely hard fight when I sit down and break it down technically.”

This fight will be a unique challenge for the all-time great. ONE Championship's ONE X will be on March 26 and will hold this much anticipated matchup.

Demetrious Johnson and fans extremely excited for ONE X

Demetrious Johnson recently took to Twitter to express how excited he was for this superfight against Rodtang at One X. The fans responded in kind.

Initially, this fight was scheduled for December 5 but was moved to ONE X on March 26. Fans poured their hearts out with excitementent for this matchup:

"An amazing matchup for every type of fan. Best of luck my man."

"You crazy son of a [B] … I’m in"

"Ur crazy for taking this fight but that’s why we love u"

"Now that’s what I’m talking about !!!!"

"DJ, you're a fucking ANIMAL! And I love it. Can't wait for two of my all time favorites to face off!"

The MMA all-time great and Muay Thai megastar will face off in a mixed rules bout on ONE X, Demetrious Johnson versus Muay Thai champion Rodtang.

Edited by Allan Mathew