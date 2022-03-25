The red eggs, it's pretty delicious - Stamp Fairtex on chugging raw eggs

Stamp Fairtex is looking to gain every advantage available coming into her title fight at ONE X. She will be facing atomweight queen Angela Lee.

Earlier this year, it was found that Stamp was consuming raw eggs, as seen in this Instagram video:

She sat down for an interview with Sportskeeda's Dylan Bowker earlier this week and elaborated on this. Stamp Fairtex said:

"Normally the meal would be semi-boiled eggs. But with raw eggs, it really helps with the joints and tendons, and recovery. And helps you with power. This is what the doctor, who helps me with strength and conditioning, its the advice from them to take in some raw eggs. "

After consuming raw eggs for a while, Stamp explained that she's gotten used to the flavor and quite likes it:

"I think it's like jelly for the white eggs. But for the red eggs, it's pretty delicious taste to it. So maybe I got used to it, which is why I think it's delicious."

Following in the footsteps of Rocky Balboa, Stamp Fairtex continues her consumption of raw eggs in a cup ahead of a world title fight. At ONE X on March 26 she will look to become a three-sports world champion.

Stamp Fairtex looking to make 2022 her year

Stamp Fairtex has already held titles in both Muay Thai and kickboxing, and in 2022 she is also looking to add MMA gold to her mantle. She explained to Dylan Bowker of Sportskeeda in an interview that she wants to make this her golden year.

She explains:

“This year, it will be a golden year for me to take all the belts. Last year was a great year, but 2 years ago I lost my belts but last year was really great. I made it clear that I’m back.”

Although Stamp has a striking base, she is open to trying submissions against Lee. In 2021, she won the atomweight Grand Prix by impressively utilizing an armbar. In a ONE X media call interview, she told reporters:

"I like to explore all martial arts... I would love to get the opportunity to try something new like submission grappling or maybe even a mixed-rules fight like the DJ versus Rodtang fight."

Stamp and Angela Lee will go to war for the atomweight throne headlining on ONE X. This event marks the ten-year anniversary of ONE Championship and it all goes down on Saturday, March 26.

