5 must-see match ups at ONE X for every hardcore MMA fan

What are the most vital fights that hardcore MMA fans must-see at ONE X? There will be highlight fights with non-stop action at the ONE Championship decade celebration event this Saturday, March 26.

From Atomweight title fights to a Japanese legends battle, ONE Championship has the most MMA action. The ONE X event will also feature several kickboxing, Muay Thai, and submission grappling matches. But for this list, only MMA fights are featured as these are the most important matchups for hardcore MMA fans.

#1. Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex

The ONE Championship Grand Finale main event will be an Atomweight World championship showdown. Angela Lee will look to earn her fifth title defense after almost two years away from the cage. Stamp Fairtex in this match has the opportunity to become a three-sports world champion. She has held titles in kickboxing and Muay Thai, and is now coming for MMA.

#2. Jeremy Miado vs. Lito Adiwang

The fight for the Philippines, where both of these fighters have an aggressive forward style. The two flyweight fighters have over fifty-percent of their wins by way of KO/TKO. This ONE X match-up is sure to have fireworks.

#3. Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu

For the flyweight ONE championship, Adriano Moraes will look to defend against knockout striker Yuya Wakamatsu. Moraes is coming off his upset of the year fight against Demetrious Johnson, whereas Wakamatsu is looking to extend his win streak, capture ONE gold, and get another KO on March 26.

#4. Ham Seo Hee vs. Denice Zamboanga II

Women's Atomweight might be ONE Championship's best MMA division and it will be on display at ONE X. The fight will be a rematch of the 2021 Atomweight Grand Prix. Their previous match ended controversially as Zamboanga had better clinch control but Ham Seo Hee landed better strikes. Now, the two can settle their score and fight for a top contender position.

#5. Shinya Aoki vs. 'Sexyama' Yoshihiro Akiyama

On the Grand Finale portion of ONE X, two Japanese MMA legends will settle their bad blood. But for hardcore MMA fans this fight is a dream matchup. These two bring in incredible histories and legacies with them. The two Judoka's fight on March 26 in ONE Championship but previous to that these two have fought in PRIDE FC, UFC, DREAM, Strikeforce, Bellator, K-1, and many more.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



| 26 March | Part I: 1PM SGT/1AM ET | Part II: 5PM SGT/5AM ET | Grand Finale PPV: 8PM SGT/8AM ET | Order PPV: Is YOUR chosen ONE X fighter getting their hand raised on 26 March? #ONEX | 26 March | Part I: 1PM SGT/1AM ET | Part II: 5PM SGT/5AM ET | Grand Finale PPV: 8PM SGT/8AM ET | Order PPV: Watch.ONEFC.com | Get Tickets: bit.ly/ONEXTickets Is YOUR chosen ONE X fighter getting their hand raised on 26 March? 🙌#ONEX | 26 March | Part I: 1PM SGT/1AM ET | Part II: 5PM SGT/5AM ET | Grand Finale PPV: 8PM SGT/8AM ET | Order PPV: Watch.ONEFC.com | Get Tickets: bit.ly/ONEXTickets https://t.co/4LEg5I0VZI

Honorable mention at ONE X: Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon

This fight is partially MMA but is certainly a must-watch for die hard MMA fans. ONE Championship will host a special rules matchup between MMA all-time great and record-setting champion, Demetrious Johnson, and Muay Thai great with over 250 victories, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Rounds one and three will be Muay Thai but rounds two and four will be MMA. This fight will also use MMA gloves and the rounds will be three minutes each. it is sure to be an action-packed fight at ONE X.

