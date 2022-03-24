“I see myself squeezing the life out of him” – Reinier de Ridder predicts career-defining win over BJJ legend Andre Galvao at ONE X

Reinier de Ridder faces his toughest test on the global stage in the form of multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Andre Galvao at ONE X on Saturday, March 26. However, he doesn’t seem too concerned about his rival’s ability and success on the canvas.

The Breda native is confident that his grappling skills will take him past the BJJ icon in their submission-only contest inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Reinier de Ridder had this to say during a virtual media day when asked whether he has been envisioning a win against the debuting star:

“I’ve been thinking of it a lot, of course. I always do. Just a vision of me, on his back, with my arms around his neck, squeezing the life out of him. That’s what I see."

Reinier de Ridder’s path to victory isn’t going to be as easy as he makes it sound, though.

The middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion knows there are several potential hurdles he'll have to overcome before he gains back control or a good position on the canvas against the seasoned grappler.

However, he believes his pace, explosiveness and game time on the global stage should eventually decide the outcome of this match, set to be contested as a single 12-minute round.

“I’m very happy with the 12- minute round. I’m going to push the tempo from the start. I think that favors me as well. I’ve got great cardio. I can go hard and long. He’s very explosive, but he’s sometimes a bit passive. But he’s changed over the last couple of years. I think if I can push the pace, that would favor my chances."

Reinier de Ridder explains why a victory over Andre Galvao would be the icing on the cake

Reinier de Ridder is currently on a 6-0 run at the Singapore-based promotion, taking out some of the most complete MMA fighters on the ONE roster in the process.

Despite some incredible achievements and highlight-reel finishes, Reinier de Ridder doesn't see them as any significant opposition, as opposed to Galvao, who is an athlete he admitted he looked up to from the start of his career.

“Well, when I got into this sport, to be honest, I wasn't watching Aung La N Sang, I wasn't watching Abbasov, I wasn't watching any of the great MMA champs. I was watching jiu-jitsu guys. Galvao was at the top when I got in and he's still at the top. So, it would be a huge feather on my cap. For me personally, the biggest thing may not be for everybody around me. But for me, personally [it would be] the biggest win I'll ever get.”

Tune in on March 26 to watch these two elite athletes grapple inside the circle.

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by Harvey Leonard