Rodtang and Demetrious Johnson get animated in sick new ONE X poster

Ever wondered how Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon would look as anime characters? Well, Ryokke Draw just used his incredible talent to turn two elite martial arts athletes into his amazing artwork.

ONE Championship released the latest poster to promote the special rules super-fight between Johnson and Rodtang courtesy of the MMA-loving Japanese artist.

In the caption, the promotion said:

“We're just ☝️ week away from the historic special rules super-fight between "The Iron Man" and "Mighty Mouse" 🤯 @rodtang_jimungnon @mighty Art by: @ryokkes_draw"

The image features Rodtang holding an Iron Man mask as a callback to his nickname. Meanwhile, Johnson can be seen holding a gaming controller as he is known to be an avid gamer when he’s not fighting.

The artist, Ryokke Draw, is an artist based in Osaka and has been producing illustrations for mixed martial arts. The poster for Rodtang and Johnson is the latest in his long list of masterpieces that turn MMA superstars into anime versions of themselves.

Fans are pumped for Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang at ONE X

While Ryokke Draw’s artwork is gaining a lot of praise from fans, Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang’s fight is still the main highlight for everyone.

At ONE X on March 26, the two legends will collide in a special rules super-fight that will allow them to showcase their individual expertise.

In the first and third rounds, they will compete by Rodtang’s specialty of Muay Thai, where he owns over 250 wins. Should they reach the second and fourth rounds, they will roll over to Demetrious Johnson’s MMA domain, where he owns 30 wins in a career that has spanned more than a decade.

ONE Championship's Instagram post on Ryokke Draw's artwork is filled with fans sharing their predictions and excitement for the much-anticipated bout.

One fan said:

“Easily one of the biggest fights for the year in combat Sports, super keen"

It’s not common to see a fighter in his prime venturing into unknown territory to face a legend in that sport. As such, nobody truly knows just how this match will turn out.

One fan even commented:

“Cant remember the last time i had this much intrigue with how a fight would turn out. Its giving me sleepless nights!!!!!”

Edited by John Cunningham