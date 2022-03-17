"If it happens it happens"- Demetrious Johnson gives his take on the UFC Hall of Fame

MMA star Demetrious Johnson has given his thoughts on a potential UFC Hall of Fame induction.

Throughout his time in mixed martial arts, Demetrious Johnson has established himself as one of the best flyweights of all time. His run in the Ultimate Fighting Championship was awe-inspiring given how he managed to dominate the 125-pound division, with the majority of challengers being unable to get close to him.

While he did eventually lose the strap to Henry Cejudo via split decision, he also successfully defended the strap 11 times - a record very few are likely to get close to.

He moved on from the UFC a few years ago, but his legacy remains intact. During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Johnson was asked about the possibility of being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame one day. 'Mighty Mouse' said:

“If it happens it happens, if it doesn’t it doesn’t. I mean, I think what I’ve done in the UFC, 11 consecutive title defences, I think the only people who are close to doing that is Valentina Shevchenko, she continues to impress me every time she steps into the octagon.”

“Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya. But you know, I think Kamaru Usman is at four or five, and Izzy is at three or four? I think those three would be the closest to setting a new record.”

Watch Demetrious Johnson on The MMA Hour below:

Where is Demetrious Johnson now?

Since back in late 2018, Johnson has been part of the ONE Championship family courtesy of a trade that also involved Ben Askren heading to the UFC.

He began his tenure with three straight wins in the ONE flyweight (135lbs) Grand Prix, defeating Yuya Wakamatsu, Tatsumitsu Wada, and Danny Kingad. However, when he fought champion Adriano Moraes, he was knocked out courtesy of a vicious knee last April.

He'll return to action later this month at ONE X in a special rules bout that will see him compete against the legendary Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

