Watch: Aoki vs Sexyama preview of their legendary clash at ONE X

A grudge match between two Japanese MMA icons will take place at ONE X. Former four-time ONE lightweight champion Shinya 'Tobikan Judan' Aoki will lock horns with K-1 HERO Grand Prix champion Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama.

Akiyama is a style icon, model, celebrity and, most importantly, one of the toughest MMA fighters ever. He is one of the few highly touted Japanese fighters to ever compete in the UFC.

Aoki, on his end, is often considered the greatest Japanese MMA fighter of all time. Both warriors have had significant roles in not just making MMA famous in Japan, but also putting Asian MMA on the map.

Adding to the intrigue behind this upcoming matchup, the two icons apparently hate each other's guts as well.

In a ONE X fight preview video released by ONE Championship, we see the trash talk that has led to his highly anticipated grudge match. We'll look at the duo's most recent wins and see how they might fare against each other.

ONE X, the biggest martial arts event in history, will feature a strong Japanese contingent

Aside from the two legends in the Finale card, 7 other Japanese fighters will grace the ONE circle come March 26th. Yuya 'Little Piranha' Wakamatsu will face Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes for the flyweight title while Hiroki Akimoto will challenge Capitan Petchyindee for the bantamweight kickboxing strap.

The event will also see MMA rising star and Japan's hottest prospect, ONE atomweight Itsuki 'Android 18' Hirata facing Jihin Radzuan. Also on the card will be women's MMA pioneer Mei Yamaguchi as she welcomes Danielle Kelly to ONE Championship in a submission grappling match. Be sure to tune in on March 26 to watch the action and drama unfold.

