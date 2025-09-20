"Only the 30lbs between them" - Fans divided over Tristan Tate’s “may the best man win” take on Paddy Pimblett vs. Dricus du Plessis

Tristan Tate recently expressed his admiration for both Paddy Pimblett and Dricus du Plessis. He also captured the public's attention with a comment suggesting a rivalry between Pimblett and du Plessis.'The Baddy' is a rising contender in the UFC lightweight division, boasting an unbeaten record of 7-0 in the promotion. On the other hand, du Plessis is a former 185-pound champion who recently lost his title to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319.In a post on X, Tate wrote:&quot;I like @PaddyTheBaddy. I like @Dricusduplessis. May the best man win.&quot;Check out the post below:Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of Tate's post to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;Only the 30lbs between them&quot;Others commented:&quot;One's lightweight and other middleweight . Good fight either way, just don’t see it happening.&quot;&quot;I’ve stopped betting against Paddy. He wows me each time.&quot;&quot;Respect to both for getting in the octagon. That takes courage.&quot;&quot;Are they fighting?&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction. [Screenshots courtesy: @TateTheTalisman on X]When Tom Aspinall drew comparisons between Paddy Pimblett and Dricus du PlessisPaddy Pimblett's most recent fight was against Michael Chandler at UFC 314, where he won by TKO. Ahead of the clash, Tom Aspinall previewed the fight and shared his thoughts on Pimblett's fighting style, drawing a comparison between Pimblett and Dricus du Plessis.In an interview with Adam Catterall, Aspinall said:&quot;We see it with Paddy, with the kicks. Paddy is very comfortable on his back. Excellent submissions, triangles, arm bars, arm lock platters, all that stuff... And that's quite rare in MMA. So, Paddy just throws the kicks up with absolutely no regard if his leg gets caught or not, or if he gets tripped off balance or not, because he's very happy on his back...&quot;He added:&quot;And his striking isn't the prettiest and most traditional of striking, but it's effective. Yeah, very effective. And we see it with guys like DDP. That awkwardness causes people a lot of problems, man.&quot; [16:45 of the video]