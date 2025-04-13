MMA world reacts as Paddy Pimblett beats Michael Chandler dominantly and calls out Charles Oliveira: "Islam Makhachev got a new contender"

Paddy Pimblett just scored the biggest win of his career, TKO'ing Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314. The win was well-received by the MMA fandom, as was 'The Baddy's' decision to call out former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in his post-fight interview.

The logic behind Pimblett's callout is that he wants to test Oliveira's claim as the UFC's greatest submission specialist. Pimblett is an exceptional Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, as is Oliveira, who holds the record for the most submission wins in the promotion's history.

"I respect Dustin [Poirier], Justin [Gaethje], and Charles [Oliveira]. Charles is the biggest legend out of them all, and he gets called the best submission artist the UFC has ever seen. Well, I dispute that. I'm here, so me versus Charles."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's post-fight interview:

It was the most impressive win of Pimblett's career, as he battered Chandler on the feet and outmuscled him in the wrestling and grappling exchanges. He eventually split the former lightweight title challenger open with an intercepting knee that spelled the beginning of the end.

He managed to score a takedown and blasted 'Iron' with ground-and-pound until the referee mercifully stopped the fight.

Check out the end of Paddy Pimblett vs. Michael Chandler:

Many in the fight world were full of praise for Pimblett, while others criticized 'Iron's' fight IQ, like Dillon Danis.

"What's lower, Michael Chandler's sperm count or his fight IQ?"

MMA journalist Alex Behunin poked fun at Conor McGregor's recent interest in facing the winner of Pimblett vs. Chandler.

"Yeah Conor don't wanna fight Paddy"

Ex-UFC light heavyweight contender Corey Anderson also praised 'The Baddy.'

"Aye... I'm about to order me a Paddy wig RIGHT NOW!!"

Ex-UFC double champion Henry Cejudo also had kind words for the Scouser.

"That second round was the best round of Paddy's career"

Former Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis was also stunned.

"Paddy is the real deal"

Meanwhile, reigning UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad described 'The Baddy' as a potential contender for Islam Makhachev, the current lightweight king.

"Islam got a new contender"

Rafael dos Anjos, a former UFC lightweight champion, was also impressed by Pimblett's performance.

"Wow!! Great performance Pimblett"

MMA fighter Vince Morales shared similar sentiments.

"HANDLED HIM!! Paddy did his damn thing"

A collage of reactions can be seen below:

Reactions to Paddy Pimblett's win over Michael Chandler

Pimblett will undoubtedly rank high in the top 10 with his win, and could find himself in title contention with just one more win.

