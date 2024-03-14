"Only actual human who tweets like ChatGPT" - Fans react as Tony Ferguson posts kettlebell workout with a short update

Tony Ferguson provided an update for his fans about his knee injury recovery.

In December 2023, 'El Cucuy' attempted to end his six-fight losing streak during the UFC 296 pay-per-view main card. Unfortunately for him, Paddy Pimblett had other plans and executed his strategy to secure a unanimous decision win.

In the aftermath of UFC 296, Ferguson revealed he suffered an MCL tear a month before fighting Pimblett. As a result, the former UFC interim lightweight champion underwent surgery, creating another setback in his fluctuating MMA journey.

Earlier today, the 40-year-old lightweight shared a video on Twitter of him rehabbing his knee and added the following caption:

“Current⚡️Situation” Can’t Resist The🔋Potential To🔛Conduct A Better🔌Phase- Champ 🦹‍♂️ -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # HertzSoGood 💡 # Recovery Is Not Easy, I Just Make It Look That Way ⚔️🕶️

Fans took to the comment section and had mixed reactions to Ferguson's teasing a comeback to the Octagon:

"Only actual human who tweets like ChatGPT"

"You're the most inspirational mma fighter of this era, may God bless you with a win Tony!"

"Old Man!! Retire already, you have nothing to prove."

"Stay grinding Tony, we're all rooting for you."

Check out Ferguson's latest social media update below:

The rise and fall of Tony Ferguson

In June 2019, Tony Ferguson fought Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone on the pay-per-view main card of UFC 238. The fan-favorite lightweights went to war that night, with Ferguson extending his winning streak to 12 fights with a second-round TKO win due to Cerrone having an eye injury.

Since then, Ferguson's fighting career has spiraled out of control, starting with a concerning amount of damage suffered against Justin Gaethje. 'El Cucuy' has continued to receive arguably decreased levels of opposition and failed to silence the doubters.

Now riding a seven-fight losing streak, Ferguson didn't announce his retirement following his fight against Paddy Pimblett. With that said, Dana White voiced his belief that 'El Cucuy' should retire following his UFC 296 performance.

It'll be intriguing to see if the UFC offers Ferguson another fight, or decides it's best he continues his fighting career elsewhere.

Watch Dana White's reaction to Tony Ferguson's seventh consecutive loss below:

