"ONLY BIG ANK TIME", "No takedowns" - Fans divided as Magomed Ankalaev puts out "No Chama" tweet post-Alex Pereira win

Magomed Ankalaev mocked Alex Pereira’s fans with his latest social media post, which quickly went viral and sparked significant reactions from MMA enthusiasts.

Ankalaev dethroned Pereira at UFC 313 to claim the light heavyweight title in a back-and-forth war. The Dagestani fighter secured a unanimous decision victory to become the new champion.

During the UFC 313 pre-fight press conference, Ankalaev was met with boos from fans. In response, he confidently stated that after the fight, it would be his time, and fans would no longer chant Pereira’s famous catchphrase, “Chama.”

Following his victory, Ankalaev took to X and mocked Pereira and his fans by writing:

“No Chama.”

Expand Tweet

One fan took a jab at the new light heavyweight kingpin, writing:

“Arena went silent when you won bro nobody likes you.”

Another user congratulated Ankalaev and commented:

“Congratulations champ! Pereira looks too slow, he lands some good kicks but can bearly punch. He defended most of the fight and you attack. This title belongs to you.”

One X user added:

“Only Big Ank time!.”

Another MMA enthusiast commented:

“No takedowns 0/12.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @AnkalaevM on X]

Alex Pereira issues statement following his title loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

Alex Pereira's reign was halted by Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. Following the title loss, Pereira took to X to issue a statement.

‘Poatan’ vowed to come back stronger while expressing gratitude for his team. He emphasized that in a potential rematch with Ankalaev, he needs to return with a different game plan and make necessary adjustments. Pereira said:

"Some marks, but I'm good. Gonna rest a bit. I'll come back, like I've always done... Life continues. Thank you to everyone. Thank you to my team. [I'm] gonna make some adjustments for the rematch, and I'll be back much better. You can count on it... Never give up on your dream. Chama!"

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

Expand Tweet

In the post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked about the potential rematch between Pereira and Ankalaev. The UFC CEO hinted at making the fight happen in the near future.

