“Only for biological girls” - Paulo Costa teases plan to do ‘something spicy’ for his new OnlyF*ns 

Paulo Costa opened up about his decision to open an OnlyF*ns account and event teased some plans for future content.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Costa explained the reasoning behind his girlfriend creating him an OnlyF*ns account and what fans can expect to see if they subscribe. He mentioned that he will be able to showcase more of his personality and provide a glimpse into his typical day-to-day as he prepares for his upcoming bout against Khamzat Chimaev.

He said:

"My plan is...show more content about my lifestyle, hard train, sparring, some stuff that is not so easy to put in common social media like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram. They are pay to do that, so I need to deliver some content...The deal is deliver some very exclusive content only for OnlyF*ns subscribers."

'Borrachinha' also brought up that he is aware of how lucrative that platform can also be in serving as a destination for NSFW-related content. He teased that there could be some exclusive content for some of his female subscribers, saying:

"Yes, big money involved, especially when you show some content naked. Some girls make a lot money. You know, it's not my goal...Maybe can do something a little bit spicy only for girls...Only for biological girls."

It remains to be seen what Costa will post on his OnlyF*ns in the future, but he has done a great job in creating other sources of income in addition to his UFC career.

Paulo Costa predicts that he will finish Khamzat Chimaev

Paulo Costa is confident with his chances against Khamzat Chimaev as they are set to compete at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi on October 21.

During the affromentioned appearance, 'Borrachinha' shared his thoughts on how he believes he matches up with Chimaev. He mentioned that he likes the matchup and even predicted that the fight won't last too long as he intends to finish 'Borz' quickly, saying:

"This fight is for three rounds...So, I think that this fight will be crazy and first round...I think so, bro...Knockout."

AFeldmanMMA @afeldMMA



First round knockout.



@BorrachinhaMMA / @arielhelwani / pic.twitter.com/7MhJ8X6Tiq Paulo Costa gives his official prediction in his fight against Khamzat:First round knockout.@BorrachinhaMMA / @arielhelwani / #TheMMAHour