Josh Thomson has the unique distinction of being the first fighter to have halted former UFC superstar Nate Diaz via knockout in Diaz's professional career.

In tribute to this rare feat, Thomson recently marked the 10th anniversary of their fight by sharing a flashback video of the memorable encounter.

After the closure of Strikeforce in January 2013, Josh Thomson made a return to the UFC and was matched up against Nate Diaz at UFC on Fox 7. In an impressive display of his skills, Thomson emerged victorious in the fight, securing a TKO victory through a combination of head kicks and punches. This remarkable feat also meant that he became one of the only two fighters to date to have finished the Stockton native via vicious striking.

In the flashback video, 'The Punk' playfully referred to Diaz's well-known association with marijuana by jokingly remarking:

"New meaning to 4/20 after this night."

It's no secret that Nate Diaz is often spotted smoking joints in public, and his fight with Thomson happened to take place on April 20th, 2013. The day is commonly referred to as "4/20" and is celebrated as a day to promote and indulge in the consumption of cannabis.

Nate Diaz is billed to face Jake Paul in a boxing match on August 5

It's official - Jake Paul and Nate Diaz are set to square off in a highly-anticipated boxing match on August 5th, which will be broadcast live on DAZN PPV.

Paul, a social media star-turned-boxer, will return to the ring to take on former UFC title challenger Diaz, who will be making his professional boxing debut. The fight is scheduled to take place at a weight of 185 lbs and will be an 8-round bout, with Dallas, Texas being the chosen venue for the event.

The announcement of the fight sent shockwaves through the combat sports world, with fans eagerly anticipating the clash between the two polarizing figures.

'The Problem Child' took to social media to share the news of the fight and take a shot at Diaz in his caption. He stated that he sees the fight as a funeral for the Californian's fighting career. He remarked:

"August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana...Refreshments will be provided at the service...Black Tie Attire. Watch #PaulDiaz live on DAZN PPV globally."

Check out the social media post below:

