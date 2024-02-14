"Only if you give him secret juice" - Fans react after Paulo Costa requests Merab Dvalishvili to "share" coach Eric Albarracin with him

Paulo Costa and Merab Dvalishvili are among the UFC's funniest fighters, especially when it comes to social media. Recently, both men got into a humorous exchange on Instagram in the comments section of one of the Georgian phenom's posts. Ahead of UFC 298, the streaking 135-pounder made a comedic post about Eric Albarracin.

Albarracin is the head coach of Dvalishvili's UFC 289 opponent and competitive rival, Henry Cejudo. In the past few days, the Olympian fake-fired his coach on a UFC Embedded episode. In response, Dvalishvili shared a picture of him in Albarracin's company, jokingly identifying him as his new coach.

This drew Costa's attention, who, in an Instagram comment, requested that Dvalishvili allow Albarracin coach 'The Eraser' too. This led to a wave of reactions under his comment from fans, as well as Dvalishvili himself.

One fan referred to both men as meme lords, writing:

"The two meme lords @borrachinhamma and @merab.dvalishvili just linked up"

Dvalishvili himself replied to Costa, saying:

"He's very loyal for me. But if I tell him, I think he will Coach you as well Paulo."

Other comments referenced Costa's 'Secret Juice.'

"Will you share your special juice with @merab.dvalishvili if he shares his coach?"

This was echoed by another fan.

"Only if you give him secret juice"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Reactions to Paulo Costa's comment on Merab Dvalishvili's post

Albarracin has been the subject of a media storm in the wake of Cejudo's faux dismissal of him on a UFC Embedded episode. Many, including reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, criticized 'Triple C' for his decision to do so, prior to the reveal that the announcement was in jest, and not real.

Paulo Costa hasn't fought in nearly two years

Paulo Costa was once a determined fighter chasing after UFC middleweight gold. Unfortunately, his championship ambitions were derailed by a humiliating TKO loss to Israel Adesanya. Thereafter, 'Borrachinha' focused more on being a comedic social media presence, while also withdrawing from countless bouts.

Expand Tweet

As a result, he hasn't fought since his 2022 outing with Luke Rockhold, who he defeated via unanimous decision at UFC 278. Since then, the Brazilian has withdrawn from every bout he has been scheduled for. With just days remaining to his UFC 298 clash with Robert Whittaker, fans can only hope he makes the walk to the octagon come fight night.