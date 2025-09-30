"Only I am allowed to make him look a fool" - Chael Sonnen blasts “coward” after Wanderlei Silva is knocked out in post-fight brawl

Chael Sonnen seems upset about Wanderlei Silva being knocked out in the melee that followed Silva's latest boxing match in Brazil. However, the UFC veteran's concern for 'The Axe Murderer' appears to stem from anything but empathy.

Earlier this week, Silva was knocked out cold by his opponent's corner as their boxing match in Sao Paulo devolved into chaos. The unpleasantries unfolded as the ex-UFC star was disqualified in the fourth round of his fight against former boxer Acelino Freitas for repeated headbutts.

Earlier today, Sonnen, who maintained a famous rivalry with Silva during their MMA career, jumped on X to slam the aggressor, all the while mocking 'The Axe Murderer' for his perils:

"To the coward that did THIS to Wanderlei, you f*****d up. Only I am allowed to make him look a fool. Have a Care, dummy. I'll see you soon."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments on Wanderlei Silva getting KOd:

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen To the coward that did THIS to Vanderlei You f*****d up Only I am allowed to make him look a’fool Have a Care, dummy I'll see you soon

Sonnen and Silva fought once during their Bellator days, with the American walking away with a unanimous decision win. However, the most infamous moment in their rivalry came during The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3, where the two coaches ended up fighting each other after a verbal tirade.

According to reports from Brazilian media, the knockout blow came from Rafael, Freitas' son. A spine-chilling clip of the incident shows an unconscious Silva being dragged away as chaos ensues in the ring. The MMA legend reportedly suffered a fractured nose and required facial stitches following the ordeal.

The boxing match was Silva's first combat sports outing since retiring from MMA in 2018. He weighed in 44 pounds above the limit against Freitas.

When Chael Sonnen labeled Wanderlei Silva a friend

While Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei were once better rivals, the pair seems to have buried the hatchet since then. As Sonnen sees it, they could even be classified as friends now.

Addressing the media during the 2023 World MMA Awards, Sonnen narrated burying past grudges and how his relationship with the Brazilian has evolved through the years:

"Wanderlei Silva turned out to be a hell of a nice guy. I didn't see that one coming. I would even put Wanderlei in the category of being a friend. If I needed something, I'd call Wanderlei and he'd be there for me... I don't like it when a guy buries a grudge. Grudge is a very important thing. Pereira by example, and Adesanya not letting this thing go, there is an honor in that. I appreciate that. I'm disappointed to tell you that Wanderlei won me over."

