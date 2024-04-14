"Only one answer" - Fans get behind Denis Puric’s wish to challenge Rodtang for ONE flyweight Muay Thai throne

ONE Championship fans want to see 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric get his shot at reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

On April 5, Puric scored a unanimous decision victory over No. 2 ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21. With the victory, Puric has now won back-to-back bouts and three of his last four. More importantly, he may have put himself in prime position to challenge 'The Iron Man' later this year.

While looking back at Rodtang's dominant five-round victory over Joseph Lasiri at ONE on Prime Video 4, ONE Championship posed the question, "Who's up next for 'The Iron Man?'"

Fans immediately flooded the comments, suggesting that Denis Puric had done more than enough to earn an opportunity against the Thai superstar.

"@bosnian_menace of course."

"@bosnian_menace fans want it!"

"rodtang_jitmuangnon vs. @bosnian_menace."

"Only one answer and its @bosnian_menace."

"@bosnian_menace of course. Fireworks guaranteed!"

"@bosnian_menace Watch it freaks."

Denis Puric only needs a couple of months to prepare for Rodtang

Though he walked away with a win over Jacob Smith, Denis Puric recognizes that there is still some work to do, especially if he hopes to come out on top in a potential clash with one of the most deadly strikers on the planet.

"Give me a couple of months, in June I'll be ready," Puric said during his post-fight interview. "I'll be back in the gym working on my cardio. I'm gonna get my s*** together."

Aside from his victory over Smith, 'The Bosnian Menace' holds notable wins against Russian standout Tagir Khalilov and Nguyen Tran Duya Nhat under the ONE banner and has 41 career wins to his credit.

As for Rodtang, 'The Iron Man' is an incredible 14-2 in ONE Championship, his only losses coming against Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Demetrious Johnson — two of the pound-for-pound greatest martial artists on the planet.

After the events of ONE Fight Night 21, is Denis Puric vs. Rodtang the fight to make at flyweight?

Poll : Is Denis Puric the next fighter in line to challenge for Rodtang's ONE flyweight Muay Thai title? Yes! I don't know... 0 votes View Discussion