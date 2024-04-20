"Only one thing awaits him" - Anatoly Malykhin guarantees early 'sleep time' for Ben Tynan in a potential heavyweight clash

Three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin isn't worried about the threats of heavyweight contender Ben Tynan.

On April 5, Tynan returned for his second ONE Championship fight after an impressive promotional debut. The Canadian heavyweight continued his journey to a title shot by showcasing his striking to secure a first-round knockout win against Duke Didier in their ONE Fight Night 21 matchup.

Shortly after getting his hand raised, Tynan bravely called out heavyweight MMA title holder Malykhin, who was sitting ringside. Since then, the three-division Russian king has mentioned 'Vanilla Thunder' several times, including this quote during an interview with ONE:

"Ben can start getting ready for bed because I'm coming for him. And we know what is waiting for every fighter who challenges me, and what is waiting for every fighter I go after. Only one thing awaits him - sleep time!"

Tynan has solidified himself as a legitimate heavyweight MMA contender through two ONE Championship fights. With that said, Malykhin is a different beast to prepare for, as he holds a 6-0 promotional record against top-tier opposition, all wins by KO/TKO.

Watch Anatoly Malykhin respond to Ben Tynan's callout at ONE Fight Night 21 below:

Who's next in line for a heavyweight MMA title shot against Anatoly Malykhin?

Ben Tynan could potentially receive a title shot after two wins if there weren't other contenders who've earned the opportunity. Although nothing is confirmed by ONE, the most likely next heavyweight opponent for Anatoly Malykhin is 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane or Amir Aliakbari.

'Reug Reug' holds a promotional record of 5-1, including his current three-fight win streak. The Senegalese powerhouse last fought in August 2023, defeating legendary BJJ competitor Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida by unanimous decision to put the division on notice.

Meanwhile, Aliakbari should be next to challenge Malykhin for the ONE heavyweight MMA throne. In September 2021, the Iranian grappler suffered a first-round knockout loss against 'Sladkiy.'

Since then, he's bounced back with three wins inside the distance against Dustin Joynson, Brandon Vera and Arjan Bhullar.

