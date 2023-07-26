"Only one type of content to make on there" - Fans vote as Paulo Costa launches OnlyF*ns content poll

Paulo Costa, a well-known figure in the UFC, stands out as one of the most outspoken fighters on the roster. As the self-proclaimed 'Meme God,' he takes pride in being a social media troll and enjoys sharing jokes with his fans.

Recently, the Brazilian middleweight teased the idea of joining the subscriber-based adult content-sharing platform OnlyFans. He turned to Twitter to engage his fans, asking them what type of content they would like him to create. The choices in the Twitter poll included lifestyle, intense training, sharing his 'Secret Juice' secrets, and even the option of posting naked content.

Fans replied in the comments section to let Paulo Costa know what content they wanted from him.

One fan stated that he wanted to know the secret to Costa's 'Secret Juice' recipe and wrote:

"Give me the juice, Paulo. I want to become strong and jacket like you."

n8 Larkins @SirCapObvious @BorrachinhaMMA Give me the juice, Paulo. I want to become strong and jacket like you 🫡

Another fan wanted the middleweight to combine the choices and wrote:

"Probably all of them together in the same content."

One user @CatalanCapi jokingly wrote:

"Expose the secret juice or expose yourself. Those are the only options."

Another user @GrandmaKhabib thoughtfully advised Paulo Costa and wrote:

"Whatever makes you the most $$$$."

One fan wrote:

"Give English lessons."

Popular MMA-based handle @McDainMMA wittily wrote:

"Naked secret juice secrets whilst training hard."

One user, @rellikpaul15, suggested:

"Only one type of content to make on there, Paulo."

rellikpaul15 @rellikpaul15 @BorrachinhaMMA Only one type of content to make on there Paulo

Paulo Costa issues warning to "dead man walking" Khamzat Chimaev

Paulo Costa is confident of securing a victory against Khamzat Chimaev and ending the Chechen-born Swedes' unbeaten run.

Costa and Chimaev are set to collide in an exciting middleweight bout at UFC 294 on October 24 in Abu Dhabi. The two were previously involved in an altercation at the UFC PI in September last year and have fired shots at each other on social media since.

Paulo Costa recently took to social media to issue a series of warnings to 'Borz.' Showing his ripped physique, 'Borrachinha' recorded himself training hard and addressed the camera straight on, saying:

"Gourmet Chen Chen has no chance, zero, no chance,” Costa said in a social media post. Training hard every single day, I have no days off. Look at this face, look at this face. Look right here, gourmet Chen Chen: the man who is going to kill you."

He continued:

"I’m going to destroy him. Dead man walking. Dead man walking right there in Chechnya. I come to f*ck you in your f*cking house, motherf*cker."

Costa last beat Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 and was booked to face Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 291 next. However, the bout was rescheduled so the Brazilian could fight the grappling phenom at UFC 294.