OnlyF*ns stars Astrid Wett and Alexia Grace got into a heated altercation at the KSI vs. Joe Fournier press conference.

A video surfacing over the internet has shown Astrid Wett scrapping with Alexia Grace at the press conference and even landing a few shots at her before being separated by security. Following the incident, it was revealed by Wett that things between the two escalated after Grace threw water at her.

Watch the clip of their altercation below:

Wett, an OnlyF*ns model is currently signed to KSI's MisFits Boxing and is 2-0 in her influencer boxing run so far. She has beaten TikToker Keeley Colbran and AJ Bunker. On the flip side, Alexia Grace is also an OnlyF*ns model. She was a flight attendant but quit her job in 2021 to focus on creating content.

Fans react to Astrid Wett - Alexia Grace altercation

The altercation between Astrid Wett and Alexia Grace has got the fans talking all over social media. While nothing seems certain at the moment, many are even speculating a potential boxing matchup between the two OnlyF*ns model.

Some fans were entertained by the altercation, while others called for the "cringy" stuff to stop as soon as possible. Take a look at some of the best fan reactions below:

"Update: I heard the girl that attacked @AstridWett lost a tooth. I couldn’t verify, but end of the day it was cheep attack. I’m going to release Astrid on her!"

"Think we just saw the best advertising for the next main event on misfits"

"Astrid fighting someone with no experience, but calling herself queen of misfits"

“Yo dis seems like a nice place to start some sh*t, let’s interrupt the fighters press conference and start scrapping on some Barbie sh*t”

"Arguing about who got the last makeup pallet from Sephora smh"

"Staged they knew they were going to do that before even going to face off. I feel bad for the casuals who can’t see through this sh*t"

"So embarrassing why is @MamsTaylor and @KSI lack of planning and security so poor? How many of these do we need to see?"

"i dont like Astrid but the connection on that punch"

"How do people watch this yt boxing without cringing? Only good fight that’s gonna be good is the wings fight cause the history and weight"

