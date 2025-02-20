  • home icon
  "Onto to the main event" - With the hard work done, Jarred Brooks all geared up for ONE 171 show closer against Joshua Pacio in Qatar

“Onto to the main event” - With the hard work done, Jarred Brooks all geared up for ONE 171 show closer against Joshua Pacio in Qatar

By Vince Richards
Modified Feb 20, 2025 04:51 GMT
Jarred Brooks (left) and Joshua Pacio (right). [Photos from ONE Championship]
Jarred Brooks (left) and Joshua Pacio (right). [Photos from ONE Championship]

ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks is ready for his ascension to undisputed world champion status.

Brooks will take on archrival Joshua Pacio in a unification match for the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world title in the main event of ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday at Lusail Sports Arena.

Taking to Instagram, Brooks expressed his excitement for his third duel against the ONE strawweight MMA world champion in his quest to become the undisputed ruler of the division.

Jarred Brooks posted:

"Weight is done, now onto the main event #ONE171 thank you for the support everyone and I will do my best not to disappoint! #tmg"

Brooks and Pacio share possibly the most heated rivalry in ONE Championship over the past few years.

Although they're often friendly and cordial outside of fights, the two world champions are absolute monsters inside the cage.

Brooks scored first blood in his head-to-head series with Pacio when he outclassed the Filipino superstar to claim the ONE strawweight MMA world title at ONE 164 in December 2022.

Pacio evened the score in their world title rematch at ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship's first event in the Gulf nation, but it was a win 'The Passion' often talked about in a bittersweet manner.

The 29-year-old reclaimed the strawweight MMA throne via disqualification after Brooks inadvertently spiked him on his head in their March 2024 showdown.

With all the drama behind them heading into their trilogy, Brooks and Pacio are ready to put on a fitting show closer in Qatar.

ONE 171 will be streamed live at watch.onefc.com.

Jarred Brooks says fans will remember him as the true king of the strawweight MMA class

Jarred Brooks is confident that he'll close out his rivalry with Joshua Pacio and claim his rightful place as the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion.

In the card's pre-event press conference, Brooks said:

"I want to be remembered as the true strawweight world champion. Hello, Qatar. How are you guys doing tonight? I am so pleased to be in front of all of you, and I cannot wait for Thursday. I'm surprised that Josh spoke without my permission. So I'm very surprised that he decided to speak and said that he was going to win this fight."

Edited by C. Naik
Sportskeeda logo
