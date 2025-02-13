Organization that wanted to stage a bare knuckle bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois secures prime-time deal with VICE TV

A surging bare-knuckle boxing promotion who wanted to book Oleksandr Usyk versus Daniel Dubois without gloves has secured a major broadcasting deal. Vice TV is now in a multi-year rights agreement with BYB Bare Knuckle Boxing as the network is now entering the live sports market for the first time.

The organization confirmed this news to Front Office Sports with the first BYB Bare Knuckle Boxing event on Vice set to broadcast on Feb. 22 with BYB 37 Denver Brawl IV. The deal will see 13 BYB cards broadcasted on the platform this calendar year. In addition to Dubois and Usyk, the promotion has invited major stars to the BYB Mighty Trigon to test their skills.

This includes big names like Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone. BYB Bare Knuckle Boxing was founded by Dada 5000, who fought under the Bellator MMA banner and was part of the widely successful documentary Dawg Fight.

Oleksandr Usyk's intrigue with fighting in bare-knuckle

This notion of a bare-knuckle promotion wanting Oleksandr Usyk to drop the gloves is something that the decorated boxer seems drawn to. The only man to have become an undisputed champion at both cruiserweight and heavyweight in the four-belt era seems drawn to the sport of bare-knuckle boxing which his manager indicated Usyk had on his radar leading into the Tyson Fury rematch.

This was indicated by Usyk's camp manager Sergey Lapin who is a former boxer himself and has been friends with the unified heavyweight champion for quite a while. Lapin reached out via Instagram to BKFC's partial owner to indicate that Usyk wanted to throw down in gloveless combat at some point following his sequel clash with 'The Gypsy King':

"Hey bro, Conor McGregor! First Oleksandr Usyk has to retire Tyson Fury, but our team is ready to make something great together with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Let's talk."

In another interview discussing prospects in other combat sports for the 38-year-old generational talent, Lapin stated:

"He's proven he's the best of his generation and once he's retired Tyson Fury, he will consider his options."

Usyk has also teased a desire to perhaps take on an MMA fight someday as well which indicates a desire to compete across several combat sports seemingly. The native of Ukraine has indicated he wants two more fights under Queensberry Rules but it seems like Usyk will continue his combat sports efforts beyond that.

