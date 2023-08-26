Oscar De La Hoya drops tongue-in-cheek response to Ryan Garcia catching up with Floyd Mayweather and Adin Ross

Floyd Mayweather emerged victorious against Oscar De La Hoya in May 2007 in one of the most successful bouts in the modern boxing landscape (2.4 million pay-per-views). The highly anticipated fight concluded with Mayweather securing a split decision victory, a testament to his strategic brilliance and defensive mastery over the seasoned De La Hoya.

While it has been over a decade since the bout transpired, Oscar De La Hoya and Floyd Mayweather continue to take jabs at each other to this day. The boxing icons' rivalry extends beyond the boxing ring as promoters.

De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions and Mayweather Promotions have fiercely competed to secure top talents, fueling a compelling and ongoing battle for supremacy in the boxing promotion landscape.

Notably, Oscar De La Hoya's promotion manages boxing star Ryan Garcia. Yet, De La Hoya navigates a legal tussle with Garcia with the boxer, who accuses De La Hoya of violating a promotional agreement, leading to a lawsuit. The dispute escalated after Garcia's loss to Gervonta Davis, leading to allegations of abandonment.

Most recently, Garcia posted a video of him sparring with American streamer Adin Ross and Kick streamer N3on. He also posted a picture of him with Ross and Floyd Mayweather with the caption:

"Shenanigans with @floydmayweather and @adinross W Chat."

This post triggered a response from De La Hoya who poked another jab at Mayweather for his 2017 split decision victory. He commented under the Instagram post:

"Good to see you with the guy I beat."

Floyd Mayweather sheds light on loyalty amid Oscar De La Hoya and Ryan Garcia rift

Floyd Mayweather offered his take on the ongoing legal showdown between Oscar De La Hoya and Ryan Garcia. Mayweather's comments focused on loyalty and mentorship.

While the De La Hoya-Garcia saga continues to grab headlines with accusations of contractual breaches and financial disputes, Mayweather shifts the spotlight to his mentee, Gervonta Davis. The American emphasizes his unwavering support, noting that he would stand by Davis, regardless of victory or defeat.

Speaking about the legal situation ahead of his fight with John Gotti III earlier this year, Mayweather stated:

"I could really say something negative, I could really say something positive. But when it’s all said and done, Oscar De La Hoya is not my promoter. He was once an opponent of mine and we all approach situations in a different way. Whether Tank [Gervonta Davis] was to win or he was to be on the other side and take a loss, I would’ve stood there right behind him, a 100 percent.”

Catch Mayweather's comments below: