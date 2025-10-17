  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Oscar De La Hoya goes nuclear on "TKO sc*mbags" after Muhammad Ali Act change unanimously supported by CSAC

Oscar De La Hoya goes nuclear on "TKO sc*mbags" after Muhammad Ali Act change unanimously supported by CSAC

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Oct 17, 2025 03:58 GMT
Oscar De La Hoya (left) takes aim at Dana White (right) and TKO Group. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Oscar De La Hoya (left) takes aim at Dana White (right) and TKO Group. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Oscar De La Hoya has slammed TKO Group after the California State Athletic Commission unanimously approved changes to the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act. The move has sparked outrage across the boxing community.

Ad

Critics argue the amendments could weaken fundamental protections designed to prevent conflicts of interest between promoters and managers. De La Hoya called out TKO for attempting to create a "Unified Boxing Organization" that would manage its own fighters, titles, and rankings. This move, he believes, will effectively mirror the monopolistic control seen in MMA.

De La Hoya lashed out at TKO Group in a video released on X, stating:

"TKO has been begging for these changes so they can f*ck fighters over with their new league. Fighters and managers called into the first hearing back in September and expressed major concern about the changes being made to the act. So the commission said they would discuss it further in December. But suddenly they voted and approved it yesterday, ignoring all public voices. I am so disappointed in them."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"I mean, no other promoter has tried to change this act because there's no reason to. We believe in fair business, but you have these TKO scumbags who needed to change. I mean, look at their plans. Dana [White] said openly that they will be honoring one belt, their own belt. They want to eliminate all other belts, the rich boxing history that comes along with the entire sport. They want to change the size and shape of the ring with their own rules. What the f*ck is next?"
Ad

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's comments below:

Ad

When Oscar De La Hoya slams Dana White over boxing plans and credentials

Oscar De La Hoya, in the past, had criticized Dana White’s entry into boxing. White partnered with Saudi investors to co-promote the recently concluded Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford clash.

De La Hoya argued that TKO’s reported fighter pay is insufficient and that top boxers would not accept the proposed cuts. He also warned that UFC fighters could become resentful over pay disparities. Addressing his concerns on social media, De La Hoya said:

"TKO’s supposed fighter pay and salaries were leaked a few weeks ago. If these are real, holy s**t! Dana is gonna have several problems. No fighter is going to fight for pennies. The majority of their prospects will fight one or two times a year and be forced to survive on minimum pay. And keep in mind, they will be fighting tough fights. Dana says the best must fight the best. So their careers will be short." [H/t: Boxing News]
About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications