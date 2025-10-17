Oscar De La Hoya goes nuclear on "TKO sc*mbags" after Muhammad Ali Act change unanimously supported by CSAC

Oscar De La Hoya has slammed TKO Group after the California State Athletic Commission unanimously approved changes to the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act. The move has sparked outrage across the boxing community.Critics argue the amendments could weaken fundamental protections designed to prevent conflicts of interest between promoters and managers. De La Hoya called out TKO for attempting to create a &quot;Unified Boxing Organization&quot; that would manage its own fighters, titles, and rankings. This move, he believes, will effectively mirror the monopolistic control seen in MMA.De La Hoya lashed out at TKO Group in a video released on X, stating:&quot;TKO has been begging for these changes so they can f*ck fighters over with their new league. Fighters and managers called into the first hearing back in September and expressed major concern about the changes being made to the act. So the commission said they would discuss it further in December. But suddenly they voted and approved it yesterday, ignoring all public voices. I am so disappointed in them.&quot;He added:&quot;I mean, no other promoter has tried to change this act because there's no reason to. We believe in fair business, but you have these TKO scumbags who needed to change. I mean, look at their plans. Dana [White] said openly that they will be honoring one belt, their own belt. They want to eliminate all other belts, the rich boxing history that comes along with the entire sport. They want to change the size and shape of the ring with their own rules. What the f*ck is next?&quot;Check out Oscar De La Hoya's comments below:When Oscar De La Hoya slams Dana White over boxing plans and credentialsOscar De La Hoya, in the past, had criticized Dana White’s entry into boxing. White partnered with Saudi investors to co-promote the recently concluded Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford clash.De La Hoya argued that TKO’s reported fighter pay is insufficient and that top boxers would not accept the proposed cuts. He also warned that UFC fighters could become resentful over pay disparities. Addressing his concerns on social media, De La Hoya said:&quot;TKO’s supposed fighter pay and salaries were leaked a few weeks ago. If these are real, holy s**t! Dana is gonna have several problems. No fighter is going to fight for pennies. The majority of their prospects will fight one or two times a year and be forced to survive on minimum pay. And keep in mind, they will be fighting tough fights. Dana says the best must fight the best. So their careers will be short.&quot; [H/t: Boxing News]