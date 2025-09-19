  • home icon
  "Sorry Uncle Fester" - Oscar De La Hoya goes nuclear on Dana White for Terence Crawford-Canelo Alvarez fight promotion 

"Sorry Uncle Fester" - Oscar De La Hoya goes nuclear on Dana White for Terence Crawford-Canelo Alvarez fight promotion 

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 19, 2025 04:48 GMT
Oscar De La Hoya (left) takes aim at Dana White (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Oscar De La Hoya (left) takes aim at Dana White (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Oscar De La Hoya used his weekly 'Clapback Thursday' session to target Dana White, Richard Schaefer, and Canelo Alvarez. The Golden Boy promoter used the fallout from Terence Crawford’s win over Alvarez to revisit old feuds.

De La Hoya ridiculed Alvarez’s performance, labeling his losses to Floyd Mayweather, Dmitry Bivol, and Crawford as proof that his career lacked substance. He also mocked Saudi Arabia’s investment in the event, arguing that matchmakers failed to deliver a co-main event worthy of a fight billed as the biggest of the decade.

In his view, Hamzah Sheeraz against David Benavidez would have been a better supporting bout. He landed the sharpest jabs on White by accusing the UFC CEO of mishandling his first major boxing promotion. He said:

"Speaking of poor promotion, Dana White didn’t have his best week. His T-shirt shrank smaller every minute, especially when he was questioned about attempting to amend [boxing’s federal regulations]. You’re saying this reporter’s an a*shole because he’s asking you a legitimate question? TKO needs it to change so they can fu*k fighters over. Sorry, Uncle Fester. You can’t muzzle the boxing media like you do in the UFC.”
He added:

“I wonder if [White] regrets leaving the UFC for a sport that doesn’t want him. It’s like having a loyal girlfriend and ditching her for a hot one-night stand who ghosts you. … That’s Dana White.”

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's comments below:

Eddie Hearn takes aim at TKO and Dana White over Ali act plans

Eddie Hearn criticized Dana White and TKO for seeking changes to the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act. The longtime boxing promoter believes White’s push is based on the UFC model, where fighter pay is significantly lower compared to boxing.

The law, enacted in 2000, requires promoters to disclose event revenue, establish transparency in contracts, and maintain separation between managers and promoters. Speaking about the potential reforms in a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Hearn said:

"The question is, why are you trying to get the Muhammad Ali Act changed or removed? The strange thing about that Act is that on every show, you have to declare to the fighters on the card the revenue of the event, which is quite unique. There isn’t really a problem with that in the boxing world because a significant proportion of the revenue is paid to the athlete… I think they will think that fighters are overpaid because they are in relation to the UFC and MMA talent.”
Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
