Eddie Hearn predicts clash between Dana White and Turki Alalshikh, calls partnership a “wild ride”

Eddie Hearn recently shared his thoughts on the growing partnership between Dana White and Turki Alalshikh. He suggested that a rift might develop between them in the future.White has re-entered the world of professional boxing as promoter, this time partnering with Alalshikh under TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of both UFC and WWE. Last weekend, the promotion held its inaugural event, headlined by a fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford.In a recent interview on the Ariel Helwani Show, Hearn was asked for his opinion on the partnership between White and Alalshikh. In response, the Matchroom CEO said:&quot;Working with Turki Alalshikh is a wild ride... I'm just being straight, he doesn't really allow you to do what you want to do. He does what he wants to do, and you follow... Your advice mainly falls on deaf ears. He's a very smart guy, and there's a method to the madness...&quot;He added:&quot;I think they're gonna clash, but money's money, isn't it? It depends if sometimes you're prepared to keep your mouth quiet and do as you're told. I am. Are they? That's the difference for me.&quot;Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below:Dana White reveals his and Turki Alalshikh's plans for Zuffa Boxing in 2026Turki Alalshikh has become a prominent figure in recent boxing history, notably for organizing high-profile fights like Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury, among other successful events.In a recent interview with Vegas PBS, Dana White revealed that he and Alalshikh have exciting plans for Zuffa Boxing in 2026. He assured fans that they will enjoy the matchups on their fight card, saying:&quot;Basically, in 2026, I’m gonna start my show, and what I’m gonna do is basically like the Contender Series, the best will fight the best, undefeated guys will fight undefeated guys, and what you will do is, you will care about the first fight of the night and not just the main event. So I will build stars, put on great fights, and then these guys will graduate, you know, and fight with [Alalshikh], and they will determine how much they get paid.&quot; [2:34 of the interview]