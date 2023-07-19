Oscar De La Hoya spills the beans on Ryan Garcia’s jaw-dropping payday for epic Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis clash 

Oscar De La Hoya revealed how much money Ryan Garcia made from his massive payday against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis.

On April 22, Garcia had his fighting career turned upside down after suffering a seventh-round TKO loss against ‘Tank.’ The 24-year-old appeared at the post-fight interview by himself, leading to a falling out with his coach, Joe Goosen, and promoter, De La Hoya.

Since then, Garcia and De La Hoya have gone back and forth on Twitter about their failing relationship. During an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, ‘The Golden Boy’ discussed the falling out by referencing the amount of money his fighter recently made:

“Do you think I wanted him to fight Tank Davis with a rehydration clause? Hell no. I’m looking out for him, but he has people whispering in his ear, oh, Oscar’s bad, oh, go with this other promoter who will take care of you, you’ll make more money. Guess what? Ryan just made thirty million plus dollars. I’m not doing anything wrong here.”

Garcia’s loss in April was the first of his professional boxing career, leading to a record of 23-1. The 24-year-old has voiced his interest in signing with a new promoter, but he’s contractually obligated to stay with De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions.

Oscar De La Hoya discusses current relationship with Ryan Garcia

Oscar De La Hoya and Ryan Garcia can’t seem to get on the same page. As a result, De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions are suing Garcia to ensure his contract is fulfilled. During the same interview on The MMA Hour, the 50-year-old legendary boxer opened up about the situation by saying:

“We have a lawsuit right now. I’m not suing him [Ryan Garcia] for money. He’s not suing me for money. I just want him to honor my contract, that’s it… Just honor your contract, that’s it. You have obligations. I want you to fight. I want you to be a legend.”

Oscar De La Hoya continued:

“People have kept me away from him. No [I can’t speak to him]... I don’t know [if the relationship can be fixed]. I don’t think so.”

Once Garcia returns to the ring, he will commit to the 140-pound division. Several high-profile matchups await the young superstar, including Teofimo Lopez Jr, Regis Prograis, Josh Taylor, and Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero.