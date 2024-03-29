Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson: Time, how to watch, undercard, main event walkouts, and everything else you need to know

The highly-anticipated Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson matchup is being viewed as an undoubtedly high-stakes fight for both pugilists in the equation. The 12-round super featherweight/junior lightweight bout pits Mexico's Valdez against Australia's Wilson, with its winner receiving the WBO interim super featherweight title.

The Valdez-Wilson fight will headline a boxing event at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, USA. Additionally, the co-headlining matchup of the fight card has Seniesa Estrada taking on Yokasta Valle.

Estrada will be putting her WBA, WBC, and The Ring Magazine minimumweight titles on the line. Meanwhile, Valle would have her WBO and IBF minimumweight belts at stake. The victor of the title unification clash between the Mexican-American 'Super Bad' and Costa Rica's Valle would be crowned as the inaugural undisputed minimumweight champion.

The event is expected to commence at 6:10 pm ET / 3:10 pm PT on Friday (March 29, 2024) in the United States of America, per ESPN. The co-headlining and headlining matchups could likely take place at around 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

As indicated in a report by DAZN, the main event walkouts/entrances would transpire at approximately 12 am ET on Saturday (March 30, 2024). On the West Coast, it'd be 9 pm PT on Friday (March 29, 2024).

Furthermore, the event comprises several other exciting boxing matches as well. As of this writing, the fight card reads as follows (*Kindly note that the fight card is subject to change):

Super featherweight bout for the WBO interim super featherweight title: Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson

Women's Minimumweight bout for the undisputed minimumweight title: Seniesa Estrada vs. Yokasta Valle

Super lightweight bout: Lindolfo Delgado vs. Carlos Sanchez

Lightweight bout: Raymond Muratalla vs. Xolisani Ndongeni

Lightweight bout: Alan Garcia vs. Gonzalo Fuenzalida

Heavyweight bout: Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Donald Haynesworth

Super lightweight bout: Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Avner Hernandez Molina

Lightweight bout: Emiliano Vargas vs. Nelson Hampton

Middleweight bout: Sergio Leon Rodriguez vs. Sanny Duversonne

Super lightweight bout: Art Barrera Jr. vs. Keven Soto

Valdez vs. Wilson streaming: How to watch Oscar Valdez's boxing match against Liam Wilson?

As noted, the Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson main event entrances' time in the US would be around 12 am ET on Saturday (March 30, 2024) / 9 pm PT on Friday (March 29, 2024), with the bout following immediately. The entire fight card, including the undercard that starts at 6:10 pm ET, can be streamed by way of the ESPN+ platform in the US and via Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Oscar Valdez's most recent fight witnessed him suffer a unanimous decision defeat against Emanuel Navarrete in their grueling WBO super featherweight title bout in Aug. 2023. On the other hand, Liam Wilson also lost to Navarrete, suffering a ninth-round TKO in a thrilling fight in Feb. 2023. Regardless, Wilson's last fight was a unanimous decision win over Jackson Jon England in Dec. 2023.

Presently, reigning WBO super featherweight champion Navarrete is booked to move up in weight and face Denis Berinchyk for the vacant WBO lightweight title on May 18, 2024. The consensus is that should Navarrete win, he'd likely stay at lightweight.