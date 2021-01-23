Ottman Azaitar has been cut from the promotion the day before his UFC 257 fight for breaching COVID-19 protocols

Ottman Azaitar, who was supposed to fight on the UFC 257 card, has been let go by the promotion.

Azaitar has been fired from UFC for breaking COVID-19 protocols one day before the pay-per-view event. As per the rules put in place by the authorities, every UFC employee inside the "bubble", including the fighters receive a wristband once they are tested for COVID-19 for the first time upon arrival. Wearing the band at all times is mandatory, as it is used to keep individuals restricted to certain zones.

Dana White spoke to BT Sport shortly after the news broke out that Ottman Azaitar will not be fighting on January 23. He detailed how Azaitar managed to bypass the security protocols with the help of an outsider. White also confirmed that Azaitar will not be fighting at UFC 257 and he is no longer a part of the promotion.

"So, he and his team cut off their wristbands, gave them to somebody outside of the bubble. I don't know how they even did it. That guy taped them, showed up here with a bag, went into a room, shimmied across four balconies, went into his room, dropped the bag off, changed his clothes, and then left. And when security tried to stop him, he wouldn't stop," Dana White said.

"It's bad. He's gone. He's no longer a UFC fighter. And he's not fighting tonight." said Dana White.

Dana White explains why Ottman Azaitar has been cut from the UFC following a health and safety breach at #UFC257. pic.twitter.com/UO3aJbLUWO — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 22, 2021

Arman Tsarukyan to fight Matt Frevola at UFC 257

Ottman Azaitar was scheduled to face Matt Frevola at UFC 257, but the fight was scrapped after the German fighter was cut from the promotion. However, Frevola will fight at the event as he will now face Arman Tsarukyan instead.

Tsarukyan was scheduled to face Nasrat Haqparast in another Lightweight bout. However, the fight was pulled from the UFC 257 card after Haqparast fell ill.

UFC has now matched up Tsarukyan with Frevola and the fight has been made official. However, it will take place at catchweight since Tsarukyan missed weight at the official weigh-ins. In the first attempt, he tipped the scale at 159 pounds, and on the second try, weighed in at 157.

According to Matt Frevola's manager, Tsarukyan is being fined 20 percent of his fight purse.

The main event and the co-main event of UFC 257 have been made official without any issues. Conor McGregor weighed in at 155 pounds, while his opponent Dustin Poirier made it at 156. Both Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker made the cut as well.