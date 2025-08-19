  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "He went into the next round all sulky" - Arman Tsarukyan says he stopped Khamzat Chimaev from abandoning gameplan in Dricus du Plessis UFC 319 fight

"He went into the next round all sulky" - Arman Tsarukyan says he stopped Khamzat Chimaev from abandoning gameplan in Dricus du Plessis UFC 319 fight

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 19, 2025 13:30 GMT
Arman Tsarukyan talks about Khamzat Chimaev
Arman Tsarukyan talks about Khamzat Chimaev's UFC 319 fight. [Image courtesy: @arm_011 on Instagram]

Arman Tsarukyan recently shared details about the conversations that took place between the rounds of Khamzat Chimaev's fight at UFC 319. Tsarukyan stated that Chimaev was also interested in striking exchanges with his opponent.

Ad

'Borz' defeated Dricus du Plessis to become the new middleweight champion at UFC 319. For this bout, Chimaev seemed to have a strategy focused on outwrestling and controlling du Plessis throughout the five rounds, ultimately securing a unanimous decision victory.

In a discussion on Adam Zubayraev's recent YouTube video, Tsarukyan, who was in Chimaev's corner at UFC 319, revealed the conversations they had during the fight, saying:

"If we had let him go chasing a knockout, a finish, he might have made a mistake somewhere and lost the fight. So, it's a risk, right? Why risk it if everything's working? In the third round, he tells me, 'Can I box a little now?' [I said] No, Khamzat, everything's working for you already. If you see a chance to take him down, take him down and control."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"He even says to me, 'Can I fight in the stand-up now?' Like, you know, he stood up all sulky, like, 'Ah, we gotta wrestle again.' He went into the next round all sulky."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

Ad

Arman Tsarukyan shares his experience of training with Khamzat Chimaev

Arman Tsarukyan and Khamzat Chimaev have a strong camaraderie. To that extent, both UFC superstars also share training sessions with each other before their respective fights.

A few weeks ago, during an interview with ESPN MMA, Tsarukyan discussed his experience training with 'Borz', saying:

"I mean, Khamzat, he's a tough guy, and he doesn't care if you're lighter than him [by] more than 25 pounds. He just go hard with everybody, and it's good for me. I get a lot of experience, and I feel like if I can wrestle with him, I can wrestle with anybody."
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications