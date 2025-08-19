"He went into the next round all sulky" - Arman Tsarukyan says he stopped Khamzat Chimaev from abandoning gameplan in Dricus du Plessis UFC 319 fight

Arman Tsarukyan recently shared details about the conversations that took place between the rounds of Khamzat Chimaev's fight at UFC 319. Tsarukyan stated that Chimaev was also interested in striking exchanges with his opponent.'Borz' defeated Dricus du Plessis to become the new middleweight champion at UFC 319. For this bout, Chimaev seemed to have a strategy focused on outwrestling and controlling du Plessis throughout the five rounds, ultimately securing a unanimous decision victory.In a discussion on Adam Zubayraev's recent YouTube video, Tsarukyan, who was in Chimaev's corner at UFC 319, revealed the conversations they had during the fight, saying:&quot;If we had let him go chasing a knockout, a finish, he might have made a mistake somewhere and lost the fight. So, it's a risk, right? Why risk it if everything's working? In the third round, he tells me, 'Can I box a little now?' [I said] No, Khamzat, everything's working for you already. If you see a chance to take him down, take him down and control.&quot;He added:&quot;He even says to me, 'Can I fight in the stand-up now?' Like, you know, he stood up all sulky, like, 'Ah, we gotta wrestle again.' He went into the next round all sulky.&quot;Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostArman Tsarukyan shares his experience of training with Khamzat ChimaevArman Tsarukyan and Khamzat Chimaev have a strong camaraderie. To that extent, both UFC superstars also share training sessions with each other before their respective fights.A few weeks ago, during an interview with ESPN MMA, Tsarukyan discussed his experience training with 'Borz', saying:&quot;I mean, Khamzat, he's a tough guy, and he doesn't care if you're lighter than him [by] more than 25 pounds. He just go hard with everybody, and it's good for me. I get a lot of experience, and I feel like if I can wrestle with him, I can wrestle with anybody.&quot;