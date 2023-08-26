Outrage erupts after Ilia Topuria calls for Max Holloway’s retirement post Hawaiian UFC star's stunning one-punch KO victory: “Becoming so unlikeable”

Ilia Topuria received backlash from fans for saying Max Holloway should retire after his latest UFC win.

At UFC Singapore, Holloway headlined the thirteen-fight event with a featherweight bout against ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung. ‘Blessed’ was a massive betting favorite, but he exceeded expectations by securing a third-round walkoff knockout win.

Holloway’s win on Saturday was another addition to his legendary fighting career. Although ‘Blessed’ continues to defeat top-tier opposition, Ilia Topuria believes he should retire. ‘El Matador’ had this to say on Twitter:

“I respect these two @BlessedMMA and @KoreanZombieMMA, but it's time for them to retire. @SugaSeanMMA, keep rising up, and maybe one day we'll share the octagon and you @alexvolkanovski, get ready to tap out! The masterclass is coming for you. Enjoy the weekend, everyone!”

Topuria’s opinion led to hundreds of comments from fans. Most people were confused and angered about his belief that Holloway should retire, including the following messages in the Twitter comment section:

“Bro.. You're becoming so unlikeable, ngl.. Starts with "I respect you guys.. 10 sec later, disrespects them"

“Nahhh nahh you did not just tell Max Holloway it’s time for him to retire. Max is still levels above the rest of the division with the possible exception of the champ, he’d whoop ya ass bad. Stay in yo lane Hand Sanitizer Boy.”

“U want a primed max to retire? U just don’t want him to cook u before getting a title shot”

“Max would make you wanna retire and change careers”

“Bruh would get humbled by max”

Holloway is riding a two-fight win streak after securing wins against Arnold Allen and ‘The Korean Zombie.’ It’ll be difficult for ‘Blessed’ to prove he deserves a fourth chance to defeat the reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. With that said, there's no doubt the Hawaii native has plenty more gas left in the tank.

What’s next for Ilia Topuria in the UFC?

Ilia Topuria made his UFC debut in October 2020. Since then, he’s won six consecutive fights, including four inside the distance. ‘El Matador’ last fought on June 24, defeating Josh Emmett in a one-sided main event by unanimous decision.

As a result, Topuria was promoted to the number five ranking in the UFC featherweight division.

Ilia Topuria’s latest win caught the attention of Alexander Volkanovski, who seems interested in fighting him next. Therefore, due to the lack of title contenders, ‘El Matador’ could have an opportunity to become the featherweight king. There is also a possibility the UFC decides he needs one top-five win.

