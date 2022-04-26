"Outstanding" - Khamzat Chimaev's coach talks about training Darren Till

Khamzat Chimaev’s coach Andreas Michael was surprised by Darren Till’s work ethic and could use only one word to describe it – “outstanding.”

During his recent interview with The MMA Hour’s Ariel Helwani, Michael announced that the All Stars Training Center is opening a new branch in Spain. Darren Till will be present at the opening ceremony and both parties will sit down to discuss his upcoming training camp.

“We all gonna meet there for the grand opening on 30th of April. Which is Saturday, this Saturday coming. And we all gonna talk about his training camp. He wants to come back to Sweden, he wants to continue the training that he likes. If he likes it, then absolutely."

Next, Michael spoke on his training philosophy, stating that he doesn’t believe in forcing anyone to do what they don’t want to. The will to train and fight inside the cage should come from one’s desire. Further commending Till's mentality and approach to training, he said:

“But if people want to train with me, giving my energy and focus, then I have these expectations. And if they want to, if they follow, they can come and train with me. This is what I said to Darren. This is what’s on table and he followed everything. He’s like outstanding. Outstanding. Very, very, very hard worker actually. I was pleasantly surprised. We’re looking to get a fight soon, hopefully.”

Watch the latest edition of The MMA Hour below (Andreas Michael interview - 1:30:26):

Chael Sonnen says Khamzat Chimaev will not improve with his current training methods

Prior to his UFC 273 win, news about Khamzat Chimaev’s training surfaced online. ‘Borz’ was seen training extensively on his technical skills in wrestling and boxing.

Chael Sonnen, on his YouTube channel, commented on Chimaev's training. He stated that MMA training’s main focus is getting in shape and improving previously acquired skills, rather than developing new ones.

According to Sonnen, that training method will not make Chimaev any better.

"But I'll share for you if you believe that's true and you think you're gonna see him in a year from now, he gonna look a lot better. He's not... That's not what MMA and training is about. It's about getting in shape, truly. So that you can push harder than your opponent and you sprinkle in some of the skills."

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss Khamzat Chimaev’s training methods below:

