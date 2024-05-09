"Over here, scratching my head" - Jon Jones issues sarcastic response to Jan Blachowicz's "escaped" accusation

Jon Jones recently delivered a sarcastic rebuttal to Jan Blachowicz's assertions that he evaded the light heavyweight division due to fear of defeat. Both former 205-pound champions have engaged in verbal exchanges on social media over time, yet they have never encountered each other in the octagon.

Just a week after retaining his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020, 'Bones' was present to witness Blachowicz's knockout victory over Corey Anderson. However, shortly thereafter, Jones chose to vacate his belt, paving the way for a vacant title showdown between Blachowicz and Reyes at UFC 253 in September. Blachowicz emerged victorious and later defended his title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 in March 2021, only to lose it to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267 in October of the same year.

Jones refrained from returning to the 205-pound division, and it was three years before he made his comeback in the heavyweight division and submitted Ciryl Gane to secure the vacant title at UFC 285 in his return fight last March.

During a recent interview with Fanatics View (MMA News), the 41-year-old Polish fighter suggested that 'Bones' transitioned to the heavyweight division out of apprehension of facing defeat against him:

"I would like to see him fight against [Tom] Aspinall and [Alex] Pereira and me. He escaped to heavyweight because I was in my prime when he left. He knew that if he meet me, he’s going to lose. That was his best decision, to go to heavyweight."

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion responded with biting sarcasm to Blachowicz's claims on X:

"I swear I have a spy in my camp; how else would he have known this? Over here, scratching my head."

Blachowicz is presently undergoing recovery from double shoulder surgery, and his most recent bout was against Alex Pereira at UFC 291 in July 2023. Meanwhile, Jones is also in the process of recuperating from an unexpected pectoral injury, which resulted in his withdrawal from a title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November.

When Jon Jones mocked Jan Blachowicz after UFC 267 loss

Jon Jones ridiculed Jan Blachowicz for succumbing to a second-round submission defeat against Glover Teixeira at UFC 267.

Back in 2021, 'Bones' took a dig at Blachowicz and insinuated that the defeat resulted from getting sidetracked by trash talk rather than concentrating on the fight:

"See what happens when you’re talking shit, not focusing on the opponent right in front of you. Another one bites the dust."

Jones' bitter remarks appeared to stem from Blachowicz's disapproval of the American's legal troubles in 2021, particularly his domestic battery arrest in Las Vegas.