"Overestimating his current market value" - Fans aren't convinced of Conor McGregor's claims of negotiating with the USA for White House fight

Conor McGregor recently made comments about his potential fight at the UFC White House card that garnered significant attention from fans.Since Donald Trump announced the UFC event on the lawns of the White House, many, including McGregor, have expressed strong interest in participating on the card. The UFC is currently working on the event, which is speculated to take place in June 2026.In a recent interview with Seconds Out, 'The Notorious' said:&quot;I'm not negotiating with the UFC on behalf of myself for this fight like usual. I'm negotiating with the United States of America on behalf of Ireland for this fight...&quot;Check out the post below:Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ChampRDS' post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;Homeboy is severely overestimating his current market value. If he gets outta pocket, he’ll end up getting the Jonny Duck treatment and Dana won’t have him on the card at all.&quot;Others commented:&quot;What if Khabib agree to fight him again lol now that would be huge&quot;&quot;Negotiating with Trump over Dana is crazy 😭&quot;&quot;All this just not to fight. We'll believe in Conor when we see his foot touch the physical surface of the octagon.&quot;&quot;I’m negotiating with…um…A COUNTRY! 😂&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction to Conor McGregor's comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]Conor McGregor calls for &quot;$100 million&quot; to fight at UFC White House cardConor McGregor hasn't competed in the UFC octagon since his loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Although he was scheduled to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last year, he had to withdraw due to a toe injury. Despite the hiatus, McGregor is confident about garnering attention in his return bout, as he called for $100 million to fight at the UFC White House card.In a post on X, 'The Notorious' wrote:&quot;$100 million to fight at the White House, along with 100 U.S “Golden Visas” for myself and family and friends. I look very forward to entertaining the fighting world once again. A pleasure I never take for granted!&quot;