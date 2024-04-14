"OVERRATED", "Allergic to good fights" - Fans react to Bo Nickal giving thumbs down to UFC 300 submission win over Cody Brundage

Bo Nickal secured another finish when he submitted Cody Brundage in Round 2 of their UFC 300 main card opener, but drew some mixed reactions from fans.

It seems that the American was unimpressed with his performance as he gave himself two thumbs down immediately after his stoppage win.

There was much expectation placed upon Nickal before this weekend, with Brundage marked as the biggest underdog in UFC history at +1120.

The 28-year-old admitted during his post-fight interview that he was frustrated with himself for allowing his opponent to have brief moments of resistance during their fight, as Nickal hoped he would run through

The former 2x NCAA Div. 1 champion is one of the most touted prospects to enter the UFC in recent years, and he no doubt felt the pressure to deliver a spectacular performance on the promotion's historic card.

Watch Bo Nickal review his performance at UFC 300 below:

Several fans took to X to call Nickal out for being overhyped.

@berkalog wrote:

"HE'S OVERRATED"

Whilst @alan__266 wrote:

"Allergic to good fights."

See the posts below:

Screenshots of fan reactions to Bo Nickal's performance

Former Bellator MMA fighter Dillon Danis was also on hand to share his thoughts on Nickal's UFC 300 showing and stated that he would have his way with the young prospect if they fought.

He took to X and wrote this:

"I'll kill Bo in one."

"Putting him on the main card is embarrassing."

Screenshots of Dillon Danis' reaction to Nickal

There was much uproar from fans following the promotion's announcement that Nickal would feature on the main card. It seems that his victory has done little to convince fans, and Danis, that his placement was deserved.

