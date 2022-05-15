"Second round TKO" - Paddy Pimblett accurately predicts outcome of Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Michael Chandler's devastating front-kick knockout of Tony Ferguson shocked the entire MMA world, but Paddy Pimblett predicted the outcome while sitting in the audience.

UFC 274 was filled with memorable moments. While Charles Oliveira once again proved his ability by earning a first-round win following a war with Justin Gaethje, the former Bellator lightweight champion stole the headlines. The kick handed 'El Cucuy' his first knockout loss throughout his 32-fight career.

In the latest episode of BaddyTV, Paddy Pimblett shared footage of his views moments before the 155lb matchup took place. The Brit managed to accurately predict the winner, the way of victory, and the round it will happen, saying:

"We got lightweights about the throwdown. I think [Michael] Chandler's gonna win, second round TKO."

After his prediction came true, 'The Baddy' shared his immediate reaction, insisting he assumed Chandler would overwhelm Ferguson with his boxing.

"Oh sh**... That was so heavy. I thought Chandler was gonna knock him out, [but] I thought it would have been a punch."

The Liverpudlian can be seen enjoying the fights with close friend and training partner Molly McCann, Sean O'Malley, and Corey Sandhagen. Check out the video, below.

What's next for Paddy Pimblett?

Aiming to continue his push through the UFC lightweight division rankings, Paddy Pimblett has his sights set on a return to the octagon later this year, but who will he be facing?

A leaked image of the UFC 'War Room' surfaced, clearly showing the promotion's plans to pit the former Cage Warriors featherweight champion against the undefeated Ottman Azaitar. Despite already overcoming two stand-up specialists, the 27-year-old could stand across the cage from his toughest test to date.

The German has a 92% finishing rate during his MMA career, with 10 of his 13 wins coming by way of knockout. Despite being out of competition since 2020, the 155er has enjoyed success in the octagon. Azaitar has earned himself back-to-back first-round finishes during his time with the company.

A win over the European prospect could see Pimblett climb his way into the top 15 at lightweight. Regardless of the achievements inside the cage, the Next Generation MMA athlete has already admitted his disinterest in fighting high-level opponents.

Unless the UFC gives the man his wish and offers him a bumper contract, we may never get to see the controversial and entertaining Paddy 'The Baddy' compete against the sports elite.

