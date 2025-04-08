Paddy Pimblett accusing "spoiled rich kid" Arman Tsarukyan of pulling out against Islam Makhachev despite green signal from UFC doctors divides fans

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett has exploded on Arman Tsarukyan for withdrawing from the Islam Makhachev title fight. After his impressive performance against King Green, 'The Baddy' is scheduled to lock horns with Michael Chandler at UFC 314 on Saturday.

Ad

The Armenian fighter withdrew from his title fight at UFC 311 after he suffered a back injury due to a weight cut. Tsarukyan was replaced by Renato Moicano, who stepped in on short notice. The No.12-ranked lightweight also touched on Tsarukyan supposedly avoiding the fight, despite doctors deeming him fit to continue.

In the latest installment of the Full Send Podcast, Pimblett said:

"He’s just a little posh boy who’s had everything handed to him on a silver platter. He’s a little b**** a*s. Dana shot him down in that interview."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Combat sports media outlet Championship Rounds shared a clip from Pimblett's interview on X. Fans were quick to react to 'The Baddy's' remarks in the comments section, with one writing:

"Arman is definitely a spoiled rich kid but he still beat Oliveira and Dariush to get that title shot. He wasn’t handed anything by the UFC."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another commented:

"Imagine a doctor saying you're cleared to fight and as a "fighter" you still pull out. Pathetic honestly."

Others wrote:

"Paddy vs. Arman in July after he subs chandler this weekend, book it."

"Paddy is awesome. Dude puts out some of the best quotes."

"Paddy back in that mode. It’s FIGHT WEEK BOYS."

Ad

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Arman Tsarukyan responds to Paddy Pimblett's remarks

Arman Tsarukyan was quick to respond to Paddy Pimblett's remarks about him on the Full Send Podcast.

Ad

'Ahalkalakets' claimed that the Englishman had the easiest path to success in the UFC due to his British accent. The No.1-ranked lightweight contender also demanded 'The Baddy' call him out after his potential victory against Michael Chandler at UFC 314. On X, he wrote:

"Says the guy who got the easiest path to the top in UFC just because he’s got a funny accent and budget beatles haircut. I dare you to call me out if you win and we will see who will s*** his pants in the octagon when we meet clown @PaddyTheBaddy."

Ad

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's response below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.