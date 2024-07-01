Paddy Pimblett believes "lucky" Ilia Topuria is too scared to face Max Holloway: "Because he knows what will happen"

Ilia Topuria has not returned to the octagon since defeating Alexander Volkanovski via second-round knockout to capture the featherweight title in the main event of UFC 298. While Max Holloway appears to be next in line to challenge 'El Matador' for the title as 'The Great' takes time away from mixed martial arts, there has been no news regarding a potential bout.

Paddy Pimblett, who has feuded with the featherweight champion since their scuffle at the fighter hotel at UFC Fight Night 204 back in March 2022, believes he is avoiding the No.2-ranked featherweight.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the unranked lightweight contender was asked about the potential bout, stating:

"I think I've got the same as everyone. Everyone's picking Max, you know what I mean? Hand sanitizer boy is scared to take the fight. He doesn't want to take the fight against Max because he knows what will happen. He fought Volkanovski at the perfect time. Coming back off of getting knocked out like ten weeks later. He got lucky there, to be honest."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments on Ilia Topuria facing Max Holloway below:

Pimblett and Topuria appeared to be on a collision course when they were involved an altercation nearly two and a half years ago as the latter was competing at lightweight on the card. While both fighters won on that night - and have each won three bouts since - their careers are in two different places.

'El Matador' has managed to capture the featherweight title and will look to register his first defense when he makes his return to the octagon. Meanwhile, 'The Baddy' had one of the most controversial victories of 2022 when he defeated Jared Gordon at UFC 282. He will look to enter the lightweight rankings for the first time when he faces Bobby Green on the main card of UFC 304 later this month.

Alexander Volkanovski backs Max Holloway to beat Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski has shared the octagon with Max Holloway three times, winning twice by unanimous decision and once by split decision. He has also faced Ilia Topuria, losing via second-round knockout. Despite his history with both fighters, he believes 'Blessed' will recapture the featherweight title if the pair clash before he is ready to return.

Speaking to Submission Radio, the No.1-ranked featherweight stated:

"I think Ilia is a great fighter, but I would probably pick Max in that one. I think his chin has obviously held up that many times and I think his boxing is going to be good enough. He will get hit so Ilia will be testing that chin, but at the same time, I think Max Holloway going in the later rounds is just going to favor him."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments on Ilia Topuria facing Max Holloway below:

It is unclear when a bout between Topuria and Holloway could take place. Volkanovski has shared that they will take some time off before returning. However, the long-time featherweight champion will likely fight for the title when he is ready to get back in the octagon.

