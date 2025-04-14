Paddy Pimblett calls out Ilia Topuria following UFC 314 win, vows domination: "Even more of a midget than Chandler" 

Paddy Pimblett took a dig at Ilia Topuria following his win at UFC 314. Pimblett called out Topuria for a lightweight clash and predicted a harsh outcome of their potential fight.

'The Baddy' recently reignited his feud with Topuria, which dates back to 2022 in London, when the former hurled a bottle of hand sanitizer at the Spaniard in the UFC fighter hotel. Since then, both have achieved success in their respective weight classes, with Topuria becoming the featherweight champion and Pimblett advancing in the lightweight rankings with his impressive victories.

In his recent octagon outing at UFC 314 this past weekend, the Brit took on former title challenger Michael Chandler in the co-main event and secured a third-round TKO victory.

During the octagon interview, 'The Baddy' called out Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira, and Arman Tsarukyan. In the post-fight presser, Pimblett was asked about his thoughts on Topuria.

''To be honest, I forgot about him. I forgot all about him or I would’ve mentioned him in the cage, you know what I mean? I don’t call him ‘Hand Sanitizer Boy’ any more... But like I said, I literally forgot all about him. That’s how irrelevant he is. I’m ranked higher than he is at lightweight, so I’d love to welcome him to 155.''

Pimblett then sent a strong warning to Topuria, who vacated his UFC featherweight title in pursuit of the lightweight gold.

''Apparently, he’s sitting out and waiting for the title shot. What I just did to Chandler is half the blue print of beating him. He’s even more of a midget than Chandler is. I’ll do the exact same thing of what I did to Chandler.''

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (7:09):

Henry Cejudo opens up about Paddy Pimblett's future

In a recent interview with Mike Bohn, former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo discussed Paddy Pimblett's next octagon outing, citing a potential fight with Ilia Topuria, saying:

''I like the Paddy vs. Ilia. I feel like there's a storyline there and that's what I always look at...they shook hands not too long ago but again the beef starts. Paddy opened his mouth, he said that's the fight to make.''

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (6:58):

