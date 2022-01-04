Paddy Pimblett confirms he will not be facing Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in March

Rumors have been flying around about a potential lightweight scrap between rising prospect Paddy Pimblett and UFC veteran Donald Cerrone. However, 'The Baddy' has now revealed he hasn't been offered a fight against 'Cowboy'.

Pimblett made an appearance on the latest episode of Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast. During the interaction, the 27-year-old was asked about talk of a potential fight with Cerrone. In response, Pimblett said:

"I think that was just Chael [Sonnen] having a little go for some clickbait, that's all. It started with Chael."

Chael Sonnen recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he narrated an interaction he had with 'Cowboy' on a movie set. According to 'The American Gangster', Cerrone is keen to scrap with Pimblett inside the octagon.

"I'm sitting with Cowboy in between doing takes and Cowboy had told me two days ago, ‘I am fighting March 5.' And he says, ‘What do you know about this Pimblam, Paddy, Pavley, Patty, Plimblin?’ I said, 'You are talking about Paddy the Baddy.' So, he’s [Cerrone is] on something known as the Internet, he brings up Paddy. Paddy’s at 155. So, Cowboy starts saying, ‘Yeah, I think maybe this is my guy.' I told Cowboy, that's exactly the kind of fight Dana is looking for - the old dog goes against the new shiny trinket."

Paddy Pimblett made his triumphant UFC debut in September 2021

Paddy Pimblett entered the UFC with a lot of hype surrounding him. The 27-year-old managed to live up to expectations as he scored a stunning first-round finish against Luigi Vendramini at UFC Vegas 36.

The impressive win earned 'The Baddy' a Performance of the Night bonus. Pimblett was also awarded the UFC Fight Pass Graduate of the Year honor for his amazing debut last year.

While it remains to be seen who he'll face this year, it stands to reason 2022 will be a big year in defining Pimblett's place on MMA's biggest stage.

